Nursing Economic$ Foundation Opens 2026 Scholarship Applications for Graduate Nurses

PITMAN, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nursing Economic$ Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2026 scholarship program, offering up to four $5,000 scholarships to registered nurses enrolled in master's or doctoral nursing programs. These scholarships aim to support nurses who are dedicated to advancing their education and making impactful contributions in nursing administration, management, leadership, and education.

Apply by May 15, 2026 – don't miss this opportunity to invest in your future.

The Nursing Economic$ Foundation has awarded $485,000 in scholarships through 2025, demonstrating its commitment to advancing education for nurses pursuing leadership roles in health care.

Scholarship Overview

Each year, the Nursing Economic$ Foundation provides scholarships to RNs pursuing accredited master's or doctoral nursing degrees at institutions within the United States. Eligible candidates must be U.S. citizens enrolled in programs that emphasize nursing administration, management, or leadership. Scholarships are awarded jointly to recipients and their respective educational institutions to assist with tuition costs.

Who Can Apply

Applicants must:

Be enrolled or accepted into a graduate program (master's or doctoral) for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Hold a career focus in nursing administration, management, leadership, or education.

Be a U.S. citizen and hold a valid RN license.

Submit the complete application by the May 15, 2026, deadline.

Additionally, applicants must include official transcripts, GRE or Miller Analogies test scores, tuition information, and a curriculum vitae. Prior Nursing Economic$ Foundation Scholarship recipients are not eligible to apply for the same degree program.

How to Apply

The scholarship application form and all required documentation must be submitted by mail to the Foundation's office. Incomplete or electronically submitted applications will not be considered. Successful candidates will be notified by August 1, 2026.

Applications should be mailed to:

Nursing Economic$ Foundation

US Postal Service: P.O. Box 56, Pitman, NJ 08071-0056

For questions about the scholarship program, please email: [email protected]

About the Foundation

The Nursing Economic$ Foundation supports the advanced education and research activities of registered nurses. Nursing Economic$ Journal advances nursing leadership in health care, with a focus on tomorrow, by providing information and thoughtful analyses of current and emerging best practices in health care management, economics, and policymaking. For more information, visit www.nursingeconomics.net .

Rebecca Harvie

Communications & Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

