Nursing Education Market Size In US is set to grow by USD 134.1 billion from 2024-2028, Rising demand for competency-based learning boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nursing education market size in US is estimated to grow by USD 134.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 30.05% during the forecast period. Rising demand for competency-based learning is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing use of ar/vr in nursing education. However, lack of assessment metrics poses a challenge. Key market players include Azusa Pacific University, Columbia University, Emory University, NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing, PLATTCOLORADO, Rush University, The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois, THE JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY, The Ohio State University, The University of Iowa, University of California, University of Maryland School of Nursing, University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, University of Pittsburgh, UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA, University of Washington, UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing, WEB WOC Nursing Education Program, Western Carolina University, and Yale University.

Nursing Education Market Scope In US Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.05% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 134.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.12 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled Azusa Pacific University, Columbia University, Emory University, NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing, PLATTCOLORADO, Rush University, The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois, THE JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY, The Ohio State University, The University of Iowa, University of California, University of Maryland School of Nursing, University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, University of Pittsburgh, UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA, University of Washington, UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing, WEB WOC Nursing Education Program, Western Carolina University, and Yale University

Nursing education in the US is undergoing a technological transformation, with the incorporation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into curricula becoming increasingly common. AR utilizes digital elements to enhance live views through a smartphone camera, while VR offers a fully immersive experience that replaces the real world. These technologies provide nursing students with interactive and cost-effective methods of learning various medical topics. For instance, AR/VR platforms enable students to repeat virtual scenarios as needed, improving learning outcomes and saving institutions time and resources. Yale School of Nursing is developing an app that combines AR headsets, QR codes, and CPR manikins for portable clinical training. The use of AR/VR tools enhances nursing education by improving communication skills, self-efficacy, and confidence, and is expected to continue gaining popularity during the forecast period. Academic institutions must support this technological shift to promote student success and facilitate the adoption of a new educational paradigm.

The nursing education market in the US is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for qualified nurses in healthcare services. With the global population aging and the prevalence of chronic conditions, there is a rising need for skilled nursing professionals to care for patients with chronic diseases. Digital education and virtual networks are becoming popular in nursing education, providing students with theoretical knowledge and practical training through webinars, conferences, and educational resources. Academic and clinical training are essential for developing professional competencies required in various healthcare settings. The International Council of Nurses reports a nurse shortage gap, with vacant positions in clinics, long-term care, home healthcare, and retirement age facilities. Educational offerings include degree and certificate programs with specializations for registered nurses to meet market demands and workforce projections. BSN-prepared nurses contribute to improved patient outcomes and interprofessional collaboration in population health. Physical facilities and simulated laboratory settings provide hands-on experience for nursing students to excel in their careers.

The quality of nursing education is determined by assessment metrics or standards, which evaluate students' abilities against established nursing practice. However, the focus on first-time National Council Licensing Examination (NCLEX) pass rates as the primary assessment metric limits the evaluation of nurse performance. Nursing schools invest insufficiently in developing comprehensive assessment measures, relying on standardized tests like those offered by Educational Resources and Elsevier's Health Education Systems. These assessments primarily measure content knowledge and nursing skills. However, the lack of common metrics for evaluating learning outcomes hinders market growth. To attract students and employers, robust assessment measures that evaluate both knowledge gain and application of concepts in patient care are necessary. The absence of such evaluations may lead to decreased student interest and low enrollments, negatively impacting market growth in the forecast period.

The nursing education market in the US faces challenges due to an aging nursing workforce nearing retirement age. To meet the demand for BSN-prepared nurses and address workforce projections, educational offerings must expand. This includes degree and certificate programs with specializations, preparing RNs for advanced roles. Patient outcomes rely on interprofessional collaboration and population health focus. Physical facilities with simulated laboratory settings and clinical rotations offer real-world experience. Experienced educators and regulatory bodies ensure licensure requirements are met. Private institutions invest in simulation labs and clinical training using modern teaching methods. Industry standards and healthcare policies drive innovative curriculum. Healthcare providers seek clinical placements, internship opportunities, and research collaborations. Networking with peers and experienced educators enhances learning. Regulatory bodies and industry partnerships facilitate job placement.

1.1 Graduate courses- The nursing education market in the US is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period, driven by the increasing enrollment in undergraduate and graduate nursing programs. This trend is attributed to the growing demand for competent nursing professionals to cater to the needs of an aging population and the preference of healthcare organizations for degree holders. Graduate nursing programs provide students with comprehensive theoretical and practical knowledge, enhancing their employability and performance in real patient scenarios. Numerous colleges and universities in the US offer a range of nursing degrees, from bachelor's and associate's to master's and doctoral programs, in various domains such as critical care, midwifery, nursing assisting, and pre-nursing. Prestigious universities like Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of California offer formal degree programs, allowing students to gain extensive experience in treating patients in realistic settings. In the US, nursing graduates must complete a state-approved program and pass the licensing exam to work as registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), or advanced practice nurses (APNs). The American Association of Colleges of Nursing recognizes the BSN as the minimum educational degree for professional nursing practice. The nursing education market's growth is expected to continue as graduate-level programs become increasingly available and preferred by healthcare organizations.

The nursing education market in the US is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for qualified nurses to address the healthcare needs of an aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions. With the global population projected to reach 9 billion by 2050, the need for a well-prepared nursing workforce is more critical than ever. Nursing education is evolving to meet the demands of this changing landscape, with digital education and virtual networks becoming increasingly popular. Students and faculty engage in webinars, conferences, and educational resources to enhance academic training. Registered nurses with a BSN degree are becoming the new standard, as patient outcomes have been shown to improve with this level of education. Interprofessional collaboration and population health management are key components of modern nursing education, preparing nurses for the complexities of modern healthcare. Physical facilities and simulated laboratory settings provide hands-on experience, while clinical rotations offer real-world application. Peers and experienced educators offer valuable insights, and regulatory bodies and licensure requirements ensure the highest standards are met. Private institutions play a crucial role in providing innovative and flexible nursing education solutions.

The nursing education market in the US is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing global population and the aging-related health needs, particularly in managing chronic conditions. With the rise of chronic diseases and an aging population, there is a high demand for qualified nurses to meet the healthcare needs of patients. Nursing education institutions are responding by offering various educational resources, academic training, and practical training to students to develop theoretical knowledge, clinical skills, and professional competencies. Digital education, virtual networks, webinars, and conferences are becoming increasingly popular, allowing students to learn from experienced educators and peers. Healthcare settings, including clinics, long-term care, home healthcare, and retirement age facilities, are seeking skilled nursing professionals to address the nurse shortage gap and vacant positions. The International Council of Nurses projects a need for 9 million more nurses globally by 2030. Nursing workforce projections indicate a demand for BSN-prepared nurses, registered nurses, and specialized nursing professionals. Nursing education offerings include degree programs, certificate programs, and specializations. Modern teaching methods, regulatory bodies, licensure requirements, and industry standards are shaping the innovative curriculum of nursing education programs. Healthcare providers offer clinical placements, internship opportunities, research collaborations, job placement, real-world experience, and networking opportunities to nursing students.

SOURCE Technavio