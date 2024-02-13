Nursing Homes in Crisis: Marcum LLP's Three-Year Nursing Home Statistical Review Exposes Economic Strains and Staffing Shortages

News provided by

Marcum LLP

13 Feb, 2024, 12:05 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting and advisory firms, announced the publication of its comprehensive 2024 Three-Year Nursing Home Statistical Review, providing an extensive overview of the industry from 2020 through 2022.

The annual report delves into the significant challenges and trends within the nursing home sector, including the implications of a controversial federal staffing mandate proposal by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Continue Reading

As the industry emerges from the shadows of the pandemic, Marcum's analysis highlights several key areas of progress and concern. The study reveals substantial strides in patient census recovery post-pandemic, indicating a promising direction for the sector. However, the report raises the alarm on the stark rise in operational costs due to double-digit inflation in 2022, leading to a significant decline in nursing home operators throughout the country.

The analysis shines a spotlight on the CMS proposal that requires nursing homes to meet minimum staffing standards, which, without adequate funding or support, threatens to increase labor costs and intensify staffing challenges. 

"We stand at a pivotal moment in the history of long-term care. Our analysis reveals the undeniable perseverance of the nursing home industry amidst trying times and the formidable challenges ahead. As we navigate the intricate balance between regulatory requirements and the financial realities of care delivery, the priority remains to ensure the highest quality of care for our aging population. The insights from this report underscore our commitment to that goal and to advocating for policies that support the sustainability of the industry." - said Matthew Bavolack, the national leader of Marcum's Healthcare Services practice

The key findings of the report include the following:

  • The first rise in nursing home occupancy rates since the pandemic began, with a 5.33% increase in 2022, signals a potential recovery in the sector.
  • Staffing costs have soared, with notable increases in RN and CNA hourly rates, intensifying financial strains on facilities.
  • The net cost report operational loss per patient day for nursing homes increased by 16.78% in 2022, highlighting the economic pressures in the industry.
  • A decline in the number of nursing homes, especially in the Northeast, could lead to challenges in accessing elderly care services.
  • CMS's proposed staffing mandate revealed that 75.46% of nursing homes do not meet the recommended standards, potentially adding substantial costs.
  • Non-compliance fines for nursing homes have doubled between 2017 and 2022, raising concerns about the financial impact on providers.
  • The increased demand for contract nursing due to the pandemic has resulted in a spike in hourly rates, adding to the rising cost of nursing care per resident day.
  • Wage inflation has caused a nationwide increase in the average hourly wage for nursing home staff by 15.71% between 2020 and 2022.

The full 2024 Three-Year Nursing Home Statistical Review is available on Marcum's website. It offers a comprehensive examination of an industry at a crossroads, calling for strategic planning and support to ensure the continued provision of quality care for the aging population.

About the Study
The annual Marcum 3-Year Nursing Home Statistical Review critically examines historical trends and future impacts to help skilled nursing facilities improve operational and financial performance and guide strategic planning. The study is based on a meticulous review of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) database of Medicare cost reports (Form 2540-10) filed annually by the nation's nursing homes.

More than 38,000 Medicare cost reports were reviewed for the 2020-2022 analysis. Data is presented nationally and regionally to illustrate trends and identify local deviations from the norm. Regions include the Midwest, Northeast, Pacific, Southeast, Rocky Mountains, and Southwest.

Data are analyzed in 15 financial and operational categories. These include:

  • Occupancy and payor mix
  • Occupancy percentage by state
  • Average of total cost PPD by state
  • Average length of stay
  • Nursing
  • Dietary
  • Laundry
  • Housekeeping
  • General service cost per patient day
  • Therapy
  • Average hourly wage
  • Employee benefits to total salary
  • Revenue analytics
  • Medicare gross revenue per patient day
  • Balance sheet analytics

Data reference tables are also provided for each of the three years covered by the study.

For more information, visit www.marcumllp.com

Download the full report here.

About Marcum LLP
Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. The Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum.

SOURCE Marcum LLP

Also from this source

Marcum LLP Announces Merger with Powers & Sullivan, Expansion of its Government Practice in New England

Marcum LLP Announces Merger with Powers & Sullivan, Expansion of its Government Practice in New England

In a strategic move significantly strengthening its government industry practice in New England, Marcum LLP has entered a merger with Wakefield,...
Marcum LLP Expands Reach with Acquisition of Federman, Lally & Remis LLC

Marcum LLP Expands Reach with Acquisition of Federman, Lally & Remis LLC

Marcum LLP has announced that Connecticut-based firm Federman, Lally & Remis LLC (FLR) has joined the Firm, effective January 1, 2024. This merger...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.