Nursing Leader Mary Beth Kingston Joins Kontakt.io's Healthcare Advisory Board

Former Chief Nursing Officer with Advocate Health is leading proponent of workplace safety and wellbeing for nurses

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontakt.io, the leader in healthcare RTLS and digital transformation, announced today that it has appointed veteran nursing leader Mary Beth Kingston to its Healthcare Advisory Board. As a strong advocate for nurse safety with over 40 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Kingston will help drive Kontakt.io's mission to create responsive health systems that help caregivers feel safe, seen, and valued.

Kingston served as Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Advocate Health, overseeing nursing operations and strategy. She served on the American Hospital Association's board of trustees and chaired the Hospitals Against Violence Advisory Board. Currently, she sits on the boards of Providence Saint Joseph's Health and Main Line Health. Named one of Modern Healthcare's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives in 2021, 2023, and 2024, she became a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing in 2020. While working as Chief Nursing Officer at Advocate Aurora Health, Kingston served as President of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (2019).

"Using technology to improve efficiency, safety, and experience in healthcare requires innovation, collaboration, and a clear understanding of current and future priorities," said Mary Beth Kingston. "Kontakt.io is doing just that – partnering with healthcare providers to implement solutions that transform the work environment and experience for care providers and patients. I am energized by the opportunity to contribute to this important and impactful work."

"We are delighted to welcome Mary Beth to our Healthcare Advisory Board and tap into her deep understanding of the nursing landscape and needs," says Kontakt.io CEO Philipp von Gilsa. "Mary Beth's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to help health systems empower clinicians to deliver quality care in a safer and more productive environment, with the right resources precisely where and when they need them."

As part of its end-to-end SaaS platform, Kontakt.io's staff safety solution features wearable Smart Badges that allow staff to instantly call for security or help by pressing a discreet button on the badge and be easily found with real-time location information. The digital application analyzes data over time to uncover trends and risk patterns, and makes AI-powered predictions to help avert duress incidents. Additionally, the platform uncovers bottlenecks and inefficiency in the clinical workflow, helping health systems improve productivity, retain nurses, and ultimately deliver better care.

About Kontakt.io

Kontakt.io optimizes processes and resources by revealing how patients move through care delivery. Using AI, IoT, and RTLS, we help healthcare systems uncover waste, streamline capacity, improve workflows, and help staff and patients feel seen and valued. Solving for more than 20 use cases in care operations, we offer a single platform that is easy to deploy and scale with fast time to value. Since 2013, Kontakt.io has provided solutions to +32,000 end users, delivered via +1,200 partners, and deployed +4 million IoT devices in the field.

