Nursing Program at Herzing University-Akron Earns Accreditation

Herzing also has a systematic evaluation plan that includes ongoing assessments of the programs to show that the university continues to meet CCNE accreditation standards.

"Northeastern Ohio is a major hub for the healthcare industry, and local employers pay close attention to the quality of education and training that students receive," said Herzing-Akron Campus President Bill Cassidy. "This accreditation further proves our ongoing commitment to excellence in nursing education."

According to the Center for Health Affairs, Northeast Ohio could face a shortage of 3,500 nurses by 2020. Nationally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment for registered nurses will grow by 15 percent through 2026.

The BSN program at Herzing's Akron campus offers year-round study, allowing students to graduate in as little as three years. Direct admission is available for Herzing's nursing programs, which are offered at the Akron campus or online.

Herzing's nursing program integrates theoretical instruction with clinical experience to provide a broad, holistic and reality-based understanding of the roles and responsibilities of a professional nurse. In addition to learning in a nursing simulation lab, students gain real-world experience by completing required clinical work at healthcare organizations across Northeast Ohio.

"We applaud the Akron nursing faculty and staff for their dedication and commitment to ensuring our nursing programs effectively train students for the complex, diverse and ever-changing needs of the healthcare industry," said Pat Edwards, System Dean of Nursing Operations at Herzing University.

Officially recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a national accreditation agency, CCNE is an autonomous accrediting agency, contributing to the improvement of the public's health. CCNE ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs in nursing and serves the public interest by assessing and identifying programs that engage in effective educational practices. As a voluntary, self-regulatory process, CCNE accreditation supports and encourages continuing self-assessment by nursing programs and supports continuing growth and improvement of collegiate professional education and nurse residency programs.

The Akron campus is at 1600 South Arlington Street, 100. For more information, visit the campus during business hours or call 330-509-7482.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2018, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

