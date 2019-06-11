Nursing Program at Herzing University-Madison Earns CCNE Accreditation

MADISON, Wis., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program offered at Herzing University-Madison has been approved for a five-year accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), the university announced today.

Accreditation by CCNE verifies that Herzing's BSN program is sufficient across several criteria, including:

institutional resources

quality curriculum and teaching practices

program outcomes related to completion rates, pass rates and employment

Herzing also has a systematic evaluation plan that includes ongoing assessments of the programs to show that the university continues to meet CCNE accreditation standards.

"We're proud to offer a quality, accredited nursing program with no waitlist for enrollment, especially as our state continues to face a nursing shortage," said Herzing University-Madison Campus President Bill Vinson. "We have students coming from Madison and across the area, including Janesville, Waunakee, Portage and Blue Mounds, and with our direct admission, they can enter the local workforce even faster."

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development projects statewide demand for registered nurses to grow by 8 percent through 2026. Nationally, employment for registered nurses is expected to grow 15 percent between 2016 and 2026, adding more than 400,000 new jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Herzing offers year-round study, enabling students to graduate in as little as three years and quickly sit for the registered nurse (RN) licensure exam. Additionally Herzing's Madison, Brookfield and Kenosha campuses offer direct admission into nursing programs, meaning individuals are accepted into the nursing program without additional petition or a waiting period.

Herzing's nursing program leverages a competency-based learning model that helps students master critical information and reinforces the application in real-world clinical practice. Herzing maintains more than 100 clinical relationships with healthcare providers across central and southern Wisconsin.

"We are very grateful for the Herzing University leadership team, faculty, staff and students who work so diligently to be recognized as a CCNE accredited nursing program that meets specific high standards to effectively prepare baccalaureate-level nurses," said Dr. Annmarie Lyles, Nursing Program Chair at Herzing University-Madison.

Officially recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a national accreditation agency, CCNE is an autonomous accrediting agency, contributing to the improvement of the public's health. CCNE ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs in nursing and serves the public interest by assessing and identifying programs that engage in effective educational practices. As a voluntary, self-regulatory process, CCNE accreditation encourages continuing self-assessment by nursing programs and supports continuing growth and improvement of collegiate professional education and nurse residency programs.

The Madison campus is at 5218 E. Terrace Drive. For more information, visit the campus during business hours or call 608-807-1909.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2019, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

Contact:

Candice Hudson

312-661-1050

chudson@cbdmarketing.com

SOURCE Herzing University

Related Links

http://www.herzing.edu

