Nurture Your Body and Skin With Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex To Celebrate Self-Love Day

News provided by

Beverly Hills MD

13 Feb, 2024, 13:09 ET

A Beauty Supplement Designed to Combat the Appearance of Sagging, Wrinkles, and Skin Dullness for Age-Defying Results

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Self-Love Day is February 13th, a celebration dedicated to nurturing the most important relationship of all — the one we have with ourselves. In a world that often demands our attention and energy, taking a day to prioritize self-love is essential. One of the most effective ways to foster self-care is by prioritizing your mental and physical well-being.

Continue Reading
Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is a dietary supplement designed to revitalize the look of skin from the inside out. Formulated to address the key causes of dermal breakdown, this supplement aims to help visibly firm and lift the skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, enhance radiance, and contribute to a significantly younger and healthier overall appearance.
When it comes to promoting self-love, caring for your skin is a powerful step in the right direction. Your skin is not only a reflection of your overall health but also a canvas that holds the story of your well-being. Renowned plastic surgeons, Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, emphasize the importance of an often overlooked approach to skincare—a healthy diet and supplements.

As part of their recommendation for promoting confidence and self-love, Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour suggest incorporating Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex into your daily routine. This groundbreaking dietary supplement is designed to help revitalize your skin from the inside out. This award-winning formula addresses the key causes of dermal breakdown — supporting the appearance of visibly firmer and more lifted-looking skin,, enhanced radiance, and a significantly younger and healthier-looking appearance.†*

What is Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is a unique and best-selling dietary supplement that works to revitalize your skin from within. This exceptional blend of scientifically-backed nutrients helps promote skin that looks more firm, lifted, radiant, and smooth. The key components of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex — including saw palmetto, vitamin A, B vitamins, hydrolyzed collagen, and hyaluronic acid — help combat the impact of skin-aging hormones, collagen loss, and decreased body moisture. The result? Undeniably age-defying results, making Dermal Repair Complex a comprehensive solution for skin rejuvenation.†*

What are the Key Benefits of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

  • Helps minimize the appearance of wrinkles — including pucker lines, fine lines, forehead creases, and crow's feet.†*
  • Supports thicker-looking hair and glowing skin that can visibly "wake up" dull complexion.†*
  • Helps reduce the appearance of sagging skin — for a more lifted-looking appearance.†*
  • Visibly plumper-looking skin and fuller-looking lips.†*

The Suggested Use of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex

For optimal results, take 2 capsules of Dermal Repair Complex dietary supplement daily with 8 fl. oz. of water and a meal.

Where to purchase Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex can be purchased on the Beverly Hills MD website for the purchase price of $58.00 with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour

Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Both doctors trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their Beverly Hills clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop advanced ingredient formulations to help users achieve results in the comfort of their homes, and the Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour also launched the Forever Young Podcast and Youtube channel where they discuss beauty trends and anti-aging remedies. For more, follow them on Instagram @plastixdocs and TikTok.

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, anti-aging solutions available. Each product works to correct the most stubborn skincare concerns visibly. Their bestsellers include Deep Regenerating Stem Cell Moisturizer, Deep Wrinkle Filler, and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd and YouTube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:
Shari Mesulam
shari@themesulamgroup.com

SOURCE Beverly Hills MD

News Releases in Similar Topics

