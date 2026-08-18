NurtureBio Receives Clean Label Project's Purity Award and First 1,000 Days Promise Certification

Independent third-party testing confirms NurtureBio's synbiotic meets rigorous contaminant standards for infants and toddlers.

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NurtureBio, a maternal and child wellness company focused on science-backed solutions for gut health, today announced that its synbiotic supplement has earned the Clean Label Project's Purity Award and First 1,000 Days Promise certification. The Clean Label Project is an independent nonprofit organization that tests consumer products for contaminants not required to be disclosed on product labels, including heavy metals, pesticides, glyphosate, phthalates, and bisphenols.

NurtureBio's synbiotic supplement, now certified by the Clean Label Project for purity and safety in infants and toddlers.

The certifications, effective June 12, 2026, recognize NurtureBio's synbiotic for meeting some of the most stringent contaminant standards in the industry for products designed for infants and young children. The certifications are awarded by the Clean Label Project after the product undergoes rigorous testing.

About the Certifications

The Purity Award recognizes products that perform among the top one-third of all products tested within their category. In addition to evaluating heavy metals, pesticides, glyphosate, phthalates, and bisphenols, the award is granted only in categories that have been comprehensively studied by the Clean Label Project, making it one of the most rigorous third-party product certifications available.

The First 1,000 Days Promise sets strict contaminant limits for products intended for pregnant women, infants, and young children, inspired by European safety standards, which are widely considered among the most protective in the world. The certification reflects NurtureBio's commitment to safety during the most critical window of early development.

"We built NurtureBio on the principle that parents deserve complete transparency about what they're giving their children," said Stuart Smith, co-founder of NurtureBio. "Earning both certifications from the Clean Label Project validates that our synbiotic meets the highest standards of purity and safety and gives parents one less thing to worry about."

NurtureBio's synbiotic supplement combines human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) with clinically documented probiotic strains, including Bifidobacterium infantis and Limosilactobacillus reuteri, to support gut and immune health during the first 1,000 days of life. The product is available exclusively at www.nurturebio.com.

"Parents shouldn't have to wonder what's in the supplements they give their babies. That's why the Clean Label Project exists and why certifications like the First 1,000 Days Promise matter. NurtureBio is setting a standard we hope others will follow," said Molly Hamilton, Executive Director of Clean Label Project.

To view NurtureBio's Clean Label Project certifications, visit https://cleanlabelproject.org/certified-products.

This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Parents are encouraged to consult their pediatric healthcare provider before introducing any new supplement.

About NurtureBio

NurtureBio is a maternal and child wellness company applying breakthrough breast milk and microbiome research to early-life nutrition. Founded in 2024, the company develops synbiotic products that combine human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) with targeted probiotic strains to support gut and immune health in infants and toddlers. Through active collaborations with leading academic researchers, including the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, NurtureBio is advancing clinical studies on gut health and breast milk composition. Guided by a research-first philosophy and commitment to transparency, NurtureBio translates complex science into trusted, research supported solutions for families.

For more information about NurtureBio, to explore the science behind HMOs and synbiotics, or to inquire about media and speaking opportunities, visit www.nurturebio.com.

About Clean Label Project

Clean Label Project is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing truth and transparency to consumer product labeling. Through rigorous testing, the Clean Label Project evaluates products for contaminants not required to be disclosed on labels and certifies those that meet its high standards.

Media Contact:

Stuart Smith

NurtureBio

713.203.5840

[email protected]

SOURCE NurtureBio