Nurturing Dreams, Growing Futures: Small Business Assistance that Builds Your Community

News provided by

America's SBDC

12 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

America's SBDC Launches New Annual Report and Nationwide Impact Numbers

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year America's entrepreneurs take their dreams and ideas and start  thriving small businesses with the help of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs). Through cutting-edge training programs and advising strategies, SBDCs aren't just helping  create new businesses; they are helping thousands of others grow. The hundreds of SBDC client success stories in the 2024 America's SBDC Annual Report and the new national economic impact numbers paint a clear picture of the value and effectiveness of this small business assistance program and its effect on communities all over America.

This year's theme is Nurturing Dreams and Growing Futures. The focus is on how, through dynamic engagement at the local level, SBDCs are helping their clients start and grow their business dreams. Nearly 1,000 SBDCs nationwide provide clients with no cost business advising services and at-cost training programs. Whatever the business - exporter, government contractor, high-tech, veteran-owned, women-owned, minority-owned, and wherever it is located - in an underserved community, rural or urban, at an accelerator or incubator, brick and mortar, on-line, or in an area affected by a natural disaster - SBDCs are there earning their reputation for steadfast support.

According to the most recent Chrisman Survey, which collected data from clients in 2021-2022, America's SBDCs provide impressive economic results. Nationwide, SBDCs helped generate 83,329 jobs, $8.4 billion in sales growth, $6.2 billion in financing and helped start 13,910 new businesses - proving that SBDCs are leaders in job creation and economic development.

"For 45 years, SBDCs have been nurturing the dream of entrepreneurship in America. This year's report is a stunning look into the awesome work SBDCs do and the amazing clients they serve in every state, region, and territory," said Charles "Tee" Rowe, America's SBDC President & CEO. He continued, "SBDCs continue to provide a return on our investment in the local and national economy, and they continue to rate high with their clients staying true to their reputation as the nation's #1 most trusted small business assistance network."

America's SBDCs commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial success underscores that supporting local businesses isn't just about economics; it's about building a better future for everyone in every community. See the America's SBDC Annual Report online at www.sbdcimpact.org.

Press Contacts:
April Youngblut
America's SBDC
(703) 764-9850

SOURCE America's SBDC

