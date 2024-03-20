SBDCs Nationwide Celebrate the 8th Annual #SBDCDay March 20th, 2024

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 45 years, America's Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) still rate highly with their clients and live up to their reputation as America's #1 most trusted small business resource. To celebrate the SBDC program's continued success, the work they do, and the clients they serve, March 20th, 2024, will mark the 8th annual #SBDCDay and the program's biggest celebration of the year. SBDC Day is a national movement to help share the small business success stories and notable impact SBDCs have fostered nationwide.

This year's theme, "Nurturing Dreams and Growing Futures," touches on the personal relationship SBDCs have with their new and growing clients. SBDCs help write business plans, but they also help scale businesses with free advising sessions and low-cost training for financing and growth opportunities.

According to the most recent Chrisman Survey, which collected data from SBDC clients in 2021-2022, America's SBDCs helped generate 83,329 jobs, $8.4 billion in sales growth, $6.2 billion in financing, and started 13,910 new businesses, proving that SBDCs are leaders in job creation and economic development.

"We hear time and time again from clients that SBDCs are the small business resource you don't know you are missing. They really are a game-changing partner for America's small businesses and entrepreneurs," said Charles "Tee" Rowe, President and CEO of America's SBDC. "This SBDC Day, we are celebrating that partnership and how it shapes not just the lives of the small business owners but local economies and communities."

To learn more about SBDC Day, visit www.SBDCDay.org . To join the conversation online, follow the hashtag #SBDCDAY.

About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprises, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. SBDCs are the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org

