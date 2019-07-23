Nurx Expands to Kentucky, Providing Convenient & Affordable Care for Sensitive Health Needs

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurx, the health tech company addressing sensitive health needs and the leading online provider for birth control, is now available in Kentucky. The telemedicine company offers online access to medical providers and seamless home delivery of medications and testing kits, starting with birth control, emergency contraception, PrEP, and STI home testing.

There are more than 19 million women in the U.S. who live in areas known as "contraceptive deserts," including 260,000 women in Kentucky.* Nurx leverages telemedicine to reach those who face significant barriers to healthcare and offers dozens of birth control options - including the pill, patch, ring, and shot - many of which are affordable and cost-effective for those with and without insurance.

As the leading online provider for contraception, Nurx delivers personalized care to more than 200,000 patients across the country and has prescribed birth control to more than 400,000 women since the company was founded in 2016. Over 16,000 women have also chosen Nurx for their emergency contraception needs . Kentucky is the ninth southern state where Nurx is available, and the south is already home to 40% of Nurx's patients and the region where the company has seen the most growth.

"We are incredibly excited to expand our patient community in Kentucky and offer personalized, affordable, stigma-free care, especially for those who don't have any other options when it comes to sensitive and reproductive health needs," said Nurx CEO Varsha Rao. "We believe Nurx is well-suited to reach people in Kentucky whose needs aren't currently being met by the healthcare system."

After sharing their health history through an interactive interview that resembles an in-person exam, a state-licensed medical provider consults with each Nurx patient to determine whether they are appropriate for medication or home testing. The company accepts health insurance for those who have it and offers affordable pricing for those who don't. Medication and home testing kits are delivered straight to patients' homes in discreet packaging, taking away the need to wait in line at the pharmacy or make time for a doctor's appointment.

Nurx recently introduced STI Home Test Kits , which allows patients to test themselves in the privacy of their own home for many of the most common STIs. For patients who test positive, Nurx clinical providers offer oral antibiotic treatment when appropriate, or they will work closely with each patient to make sure they get connected with in-person care. Consistent with the overall U.S., Kentucky has seen an increase in STI rates over the last few years.**

Committed to giving people full control of their sexual health, Nurx also offers PrEP , a daily pill that is up to 99 percent effective at ensuring HIV-negative people stay HIV-negative. There are more than 50 counties in Kentucky that are currently experiencing or at risk of an HIV outbreak.*** Nurx is the only company that allows patients to consult with a provider to determine if PrEP is right for them, complete the necessary lab work with its PrEP Home Test Kit, receive and fill the prescription, and have PrEP delivered straight to their door - all without needing to visit a physical health center.

Nurx has also removed a critical barrier to cervical cancer screening by offering a HPV Home Test Kit , which allows women to conveniently and affordably check their risk for cervical cancer from the comfort of their own home. While Kentucky's vaccination rate for HPV has increased (42 percent), it still remains far below the national average of 66 percent.****

Nurx is available in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The full list includes Alabama, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and now Kentucky. The company operates according to state and federal standards, including HIPAA.

To learn more, visit nurx.com/kentucky

About Nurx

Nurx is an all-in-one healthcare company providing convenient and affordable solutions to sensitive healthcare needs. By reimagining the healthcare experience, Nurx offers patients personalized, judgement-free care whenever and wherever works best for them. We believe everyone should have the freedom to live well and be in charge of their healthcare decisions, regardless of their circumstances. From diagnosis to delivery, we make every part of getting healthy and staying healthy, better.

Media Contact

Allison Berry

Communications Lead

allison@nurx.co

(650) 799 2676

Sources

* Power to Decide

** Centers for Disease Control

*** Centers for Disease Control

*** Kentucky Immunization Registry

SOURCE Nurx

Related Links

http://www.nurx.com

