Nurx Launches in Nebraska, Leveraging Telemedicine to Provide Affordable and Convenient Access to Healthcare

There are more than 100,000 women in Nebraska who live in "contraceptive deserts," or areas where they face significant geographic barriers to contraceptive care.* Nurx leverages its telemedicine platform to provide convenient access to healthcare and offers dozens of birth control options - including the pill, patch, ring, and shot - many of which are affordable and cost-effective for those with and without insurance. As the leading online provider for contraception, Nurx delivers personalized care to more than 200,000 patients across the country.

"We're putting the power back in the people of Nebraska's hands by ensuring that access to compassionate, high-quality healthcare should be a given rather than a privilege," said Nurx CEO Varsha Rao. "We're very excited to introduce Nurx in Nebraska and offer affordable, personalized care sensitive health needs."

After a patient shares their health history through the Nurx app, their Nurx medical provider generally will consult with the patient regarding their request within 1-2 days. If approved by their Nurx provider, medication and home testing kits arrive in discreet packaging at the patient's home within 3-5 days. After their initial consultation or exam, Nurx patients also have unlimited access to their provider for one year, allowing them to ask as many questions about the applicable health condition as they'd like.

Nurx recently introduced STI Home Test Kits, which allows patients to test themselves in the privacy of their own home for many of the most common STIs. For patients who test positive, Nurx clinical providers offer oral antibiotic treatment when appropriate, or they will work closely with each patient to make sure they get connected with in-person care.

Committed to giving people full control of their sexual health, Nurx also offers PrEP, a daily pill that is up to 99 percent effective at ensuring HIV-negative people stay HIV-negative. Nurx is the only company that allows patients to consult with a provider to determine if PrEP is right for them, complete the necessary lab work with its PrEP Home Test Kit, receive and fill the prescription, and have PrEP delivered straight to their door - all without needing to visit a physical health center.

Nurx has also removed a critical barrier to cervical cancer screening by offering a HPV Home Test Kit, which allows women to conveniently and affordably check their risk for cervical cancer from the comfort of their own home.

Nurx is available in 27 states and the District of Columbia. The full list includes Alabama, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and now Nebraska.

Nurx is a health tech company providing convenient, affordable, and personalized care for sensitive health needs. By reimagining the healthcare experience, Nurx offers patients transparent pricing and judgement-free care whenever and wherever works best for them. We believe everyone should have the freedom to live well and be in charge of their healthcare decisions, regardless of their circumstances. From diagnosis to delivery, we make every part of getting healthy and staying healthy, better.

* Power to Decide

