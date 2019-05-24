Nurx Names Dr. Kim Boyd as New Medical Director

Boyd is a Stanford-trained physician and seasoned clinical leader, bringing expertise in next-generation primary care and virtual medicine. Boyd has a particular interest and background in mission-driven healthcare, having spent the last decade leading teams and developing novel approaches to medical care to transform quality and access. Boyd most recently served as Medical Director at Galileo where she led the medical team and clinical development for the digital health startup. Prior to Galileo, Boyd was a senior clinical leader and Medical Director at One Medical. She helped lead virtual teams providing 24/7 care for over 250,000 patients across the country.

"I believe in Nurx's mission to eliminate unnecessary barriers and provide excellent care in a way that is affordable and accessible," said Boyd. "The care that Nurx provides is life-changing for people, and it's great to be a part of a team that's committed to passionately serving patients. I look forward to continuing to support the important work that is being done while scaling Nurx's clinical team and extending reach."

Boyd will be focused on expanding Nurx's provider team and ensuring the company's high standards for patient care and clinical protocols are upheld, especially as the digital health organization continues to grow its patient community and introduce new healthcare services. Nurx is the leading online provider for both birth control and the HIV-prevention medication PrEP, and the company also recently introduced home cervical cancer screening earlier this year.

"We are incredibly excited for Dr. Boyd to join the team and apply her dedication and extensive experience to ensure our clinical team continues providing our patients with high-quality care," said Nurx CEO Varsha Rao. "Her perspective on how to provide virtual care and how it can best complement traditional care gives us further confidence that we'll be able to make our vision of providing affordable, accessible healthcare at scale a reality."

Nurx leverages virtual care to reach people who face significant barriers to healthcare, including those who are underserved by the current healthcare system. The company accepts health insurance for those who have it and offers affordable pricing for those who don't. Medications and home testing kits are delivered directly to patients' homes in discreet packaging, taking away the need to wait in line at the pharmacy or make time for an appointment.

Today Nurx is available in 25 states and the District of Columbia, encompassing nearly 80 percent of the U.S. population. In addition to providing care to over 200,000 people with 65% retention year over year, Nurx is the leader in its space and maintains a consistent NPS score of 90.

In addition to Dr. Boyd's appointment, Nurx has recently made several new additions to its leadership team, including CEO Varsha Rao, COO Jonathan Czaja, Senior VP of Legal Lina Brenner, VP of Pharmacy Dave Fong, VP of Marketing Katelyn Watson, and VP of Engineering Robert Bash. Within the last year the company raised $36 million in Series B funding, with Kleiner Perkins as the lead investor, and also welcomed public health leader Chelsea Clinton and Former U.S. Surgeon General Regina Benjamin, MD, MBA to its board of directors.

Dr. Boyd completed a fellowship in integrative medicine and also has experience as a Clinical Instructor at Oregon Health and Science University. She earned an MD and a BA in Human Biology: Human Motivation and Group Dynamics in Organizations from Stanford University.

