Nurx Survey Reveals More than Half of Women Feel Anxious About Reproductive Access, Freedoms

Findings show women are facing longer wait times for essential care, have considered changes to where they live or work due to the current political climate regarding reproductive health

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurx , the healthcare company providing comprehensive specialty care for women, today announced the results of its survey, Reproductive Rights Watch: How Women are Responding to the Shifting Care Landscape. The findings shed light on women's sentiments towards reproductive rights in the U.S. ahead of the 2024 election, showing significant anxiety, changed behaviors, and economic implications among women.

Nurx surveyed more than 1,000 women to understand how much agency they feel over their ability to make choices regarding their health and how current national and state reproductive policies influence their decisions. Among the findings, 54% of women surveyed are anxious about their reproductive and sexual freedoms given the political environment, and 49% of women feel anxiety about accessing in-person care for their reproductive and sexual health. The survey also found that an astounding 71% of women have made at least one health-related behavior change — including delaying preventative care visits (25%) or seeking emergency contraception (20%) due to the political climate. Other behavior changes pose a potential economic impact, including considering changing where they work or live (31%).

"This data is a powerful reminder of why reproductive rights matter. Women are navigating a fraught healthcare environment — causing confusion and unease as they navigate an onslaught of misinformation and constant change," said Caroline Hofmann, Chief Business Officer at Nurx. "Nurx has always been committed to providing easy and trusted access to the high-quality care, clinical expertise, and education women deserve — and we are dedicated to doubling down on that commitment now, when it matters most."

The survey reports that women are experiencing longer than usual wait times for in-person reproductive and sexual health providers. More than one-third of women surveyed are now using telehealth due to the political environment.

"Women are feeling distressed — anxious about the political climate, their ability to access critical in-person care, and their reproductive care needs. Their concerns are impacting important, everyday decisions they are making about their health," said Dr. Navya Mysore, Medical Director for Women's Health at Nurx. "As part of the Nurx clinical team, our goal is to educate and provide patients with evidence-based medical information so they can make the best choices for their individual healthcare needs."

The survey findings underscore the urgency of addressing the challenges women face in accessing reproductive healthcare, including contraception. 28% of the women surveyed do not believe their right to contraception is secure. As a result of the survey, Nurx will launch a multi-channel initiative supporting women and their reproductive freedoms, focused on responding to key takeaways from the report, including concerns around contraceptive access. In collaboration with select organizations, Nurx will educate women about their reproductive and sexual healthcare ahead of the 2024 election cycle and support them in taking meaningful actions to drive change.

