Nuspire and SentinelOne Enhance Endpoint Service to Help Clients Improve Their SecOps Efficiencies and Effectiveness

COMMERCE, Mich., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading and trusted managed security services provider (MSSP), in partnership with SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, announced its extended relationship. This strategic alliance provides clients with enhancements of Nuspire's endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution with protection capabilities.

"Helping organizations combat today's threats, and be more secure, is central to our mission," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "Since partnering with SentinelOne, we have continued to evolve our relationship to produce a solution that is powered by their industry leading technology and our best-in-class services. It's simply a powerful combination that allows us to provide the best service possible, reduce the complexity of a client's threat landscape and bring efficiency to the process of solving today's security challenges."

Nuspire announced its partnership with SentinelOne in October of 2019. Since then, Nuspire has furthered its relationship with SentinelOne to provide clients with an endpoint service that enables CISOs and IT teams to do more with less. This service delivers next generation endpoint protection backed by Nuspire's security operations center (SOC) and SentinelOne machine learning to:

Detect and mitigate threats faster, isolating infected endpoints rapidly saving companies millions in remediation costs.

threats faster, isolating infected endpoints rapidly saving companies millions in remediation costs. Block a threat everywhere after it is seen in the environment, eliminating the risk of an infection spreading across the network.

a threat everywhere after it is seen in the environment, eliminating the risk of an infection spreading across the network. Investigate and respond to threats across the network, web and endpoints.

Improving the mean time to detect key performance indicators to measure cybersecurity effectiveness is imperative. Nuspire's EDR with protection solution breaks this cycle, delivering an automated and integrated tool that delivers clients economies of scale.

"Organizations are constantly inundated with new cybersecurity threats and challenges," said Brandon Andrews, VP MSSP and Alliances at SentinelOne. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with Nuspire to offer businesses the real-time prevention, remediation, recovery, detection and response at a time they need it the most."

This service automatically receives actionable intelligence from SentinelOne's Deep File Inspection (DFI) engine, which detects and prevents threats from executing by use of static ML models. SentinelOne's Dynamic Behavioral Tracking (DBT) tracks all activities on the system, including file/registry changes, service start/stop, inter-process communication and network activity. This information is fed into a dynamic ML model that detects and kills threats that haven't already been caught by DFI.

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) that is revolutionizing the cybersecurity experience by taking an optimistic and people first approach. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, world-class threat intelligence and 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. We offer comprehensive services that combine award-winning threat detection with superior response capabilities to provide end-to-end protection across the gateway, network and endpoint ecosystem. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises of all sizes, across multiple industries, and achieves the greatest risk reduction per cyber-dollar spent. At Nuspire, we are laser-focused on delivering an extraordinary cybersecurity experience that exceeds client expectations. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow @Nuspire

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne delivers autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent that successfully prevents, detects and responds to attacks across all major vectors. Designed for extreme ease of use, the S1 platform saves customers time by applying AI to automatically eliminate threats in real time for both on premise and cloud environments and is the only solution to provide full visibility across networks directly from the endpoint. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn

