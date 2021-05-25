Nuspire Appoints J.R. Cunningham to Chief Security Officer

COMMERCE, Mich., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced the appointment of industry veteran, J.R. Cunningham, as Chief Security Officer signifying a continuation of Nuspire's rapid growth. In this role, Cunningham will oversee Nuspire's security strategy, oversight of policies and compliance, and the new Nuspire™ Security Program, which is a step-by-step program designed to help Nuspire's customers build customizable security programs.

Cunningham joins Nuspire with over 25 years of experience, building and maintaining security programs, security strategy consulting, cyber practitioner leadership and creating successful long-term client relationships through strategic consulting. In addition to leading Nuspire's Security Program, Cunningham is responsible for enhancing and scaling Nuspire's security operations and ultimately protecting Nuspire's clients.

"As we continue to revolutionize the cybersecurity experience, hiring a CSO that brings a wealth of knowledge to our company along with a proven track record of innovation success was a top priority," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "J.R. is an instrumental asset joining an already elite team of executives here at Nuspire and we're excited to have him on board."

Prior to Nuspire, Cunningham held executive leadership roles at Herjavec Group and Optiv, building industry-respected consulting teams and practices. Cunningham has also consulted with some of the world's largest companies and agencies in a wide variety of industries and across the globe. In addition to his experience working in risk and security, he directed technology operations at MarketWatch.com, one of the world's most visited financial websites.

"Nuspire is shaking up the security industry, and I am excited to serve an integral part of this revolution," said Cunningham. "The company is transforming the MSSP experience, and I'm thrilled to be a part of protecting our customers and contributing to our commitment to changing the industry. Our customers expect us to have their interests in mind in everything we do, and I look forward to the challenge of ensuring we're always at least one step ahead of the bad guys."

This news comes on the heels of the release of myNuspire, a revolutionary technology agnostic and fully customizable security operating system that consolidates an organization's entire technology stack into a single pane of glass.

