Nuspire Appoints Three C-Suite Executives Amid Company Growth

COMMERCE, Mich., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced the appointment of three senior leadership executives including, Chief Product Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer.

John Ayers assumed the role of Chief Product Officer in early 2020, driving technology and security innovation, operations and threat intelligence. Ayers played an integral role in the development of Health Availability Lifecycle Optimization (HALO), Nuspire's revolutionary customer experience focused approach to identifying and containing breaches in ~15 minutes—greatly reducing the industry average time from intrusion to detection. Ayers also oversaw the development of Nuspire's newest Threat Modeling Tool (TMT). Typical threat modeling takes 6-8 weeks and can be highly complex, but Nuspire TMT identifies who, why and how enemies attack organizations in less than 48 hours once an organization's data is collected. With over 20 years of security experience, Ayers previously served as the Vice President of Product Management at Netsurion and CISO at both NETSource and HOSTING.COM.

Michael Wilson was appointed to Chief Technology Officer, responsible for leading Nuspire's Technology Division, which involves the vision, strategy, architecture, infrastructure, development and production system operation of Nuspire and its clients. Wilson has a proven track record building custom solutions to fit unique and evolving customer needs. Prior to joining Nuspire, Wilson served as CTO of CYDERES where he played a fundamental role in the company's growth to a major player in the Advanced MSS & MDR industry.

Michelle Bank assumed the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, leading the overall success of the company's marketing program and growth. Bank brings over 20 years of tech marketing experience, having served as VP of Marketing for Optiv, where she managed and ran solutions marketing and content strategy. Bank has also held senior positions at Windstream and Level 3 Communications.

"At Nuspire, our people are our most critical asset. Not only do John, Michael and Michelle bring a wealth of experience and impressive track records in their respective fields, but their leadership qualities and results orientated approaches are core to our innovative mindset and critical to the acceleration of Nuspire's Mission," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "I have no doubt that adding these incredible leaders to our team will help us fulfill our vision of revolutionizing the cybersecurity experience!"

These executive appointments come at a time of rapid company growth; Nuspire has maintained an impressive 99% customer retention rate. The company has also moved up in rank year over year on MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list, landing the 20th spot in 2020, and has also been included in Cyber Defense Magazine's 2020 Top 100 MSSP list. Nuspire's innovative approach to managed services is validated by leading analysts, including recognition in The Forrester Wave™ 2020 and Forrester MDR Now Tech 2020. These achievements are a testament to Nuspire customer-first approach to cybersecurity.

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) that is revolutionizing the cybersecurity experience by taking an optimistic and people first approach. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, world-class threat intelligence and 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. We offer comprehensive services that combine award-winning threat detection with superior response capabilities to provide end-to-end protection across the gateway, network and endpoint ecosystem. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises of all sizes, across multiple industries, and achieves the greatest risk reduction per cyber-dollar spent. At Nuspire, we are laser-focused on delivering an extraordinary cybersecurity experience that exceeds client expectations. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow @NuspireNetworks.

