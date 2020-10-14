Nuspire Delivers Advanced Threat Intelligence through Partnership with Recorded Future

COMMERCE, Mich., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire , a leading and trusted managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced its partnership with Recorded Future , the largest security intelligence provider, to deliver clients with actionable threat intelligence that reduces risk with real-time data.

"As an industry that is evolving so rapidly, providing our clients with services powered by advanced threat intelligence is critical," said John Ayers, Chief Strategy Product Officer at Nuspire. "Partnering with Recorded Future to enrich our threat intelligence data helps further deliver peace of mind to our clients knowing their network is safe from the latest adversaries."

Through this partnership, Nuspire's cybersecurity experts use Recorded Future's superior intelligence research to enrich Nuspire's data and additional data sources to quickly detect and identify threats. Fusing client's technology from many sources into one system and workflow provides a holistic view of your threat environment and leads to a rapid proactive response. Through this advanced threat intelligence, clients obtain the following benefits:

Proactive investigation that identifies, eliminates and prevents suspicious known and unknown activity before it launches an attack

24x7 affordable access to security expertise and threat hunters whom operate as an extension of your team while reducing time to compile reports

Save money and time by resolving security events quickly

"Intelligence is key to identifying and preventing threats to help organizations reduce their risk and stay safe," said Rich Shirley, VP of Global Partnerships at Recorded Future. "We're excited to partner with Nuspire, whose security experts will now have access to intelligence across open, closed, and proprietary sources, including hard-to-reach places like the dark web and hacker forums, to help protect their clients."

To learn more about Nuspire's threat intelligence capability, register for Nuspire and Recorded Future's joint webinar on November 18 around Third Quarter Threat Report findings. This informative discussion will help you understand the latest threats and what actions your organization needs to take. https://www.nuspire.com/events/q3-2020-threat-report-findings/

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) that is revolutionizing the cybersecurity experience by taking an optimistic and people first approach. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, world-class threat intelligence and 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. We offer comprehensive services that combine award-winning threat detection with superior response capabilities to provide end-to-end protection across the gateway, network and endpoint ecosystem. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises of all sizes, across multiple industries, and achieves the greatest risk reduction per cyber-dollar spent. At Nuspire, we are laser-focused on delivering an extraordinary cybersecurity experience that exceeds client expectations. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow @Nuspire

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future delivers security intelligence to amplify the effectiveness of security and IT teams in reducing exposure by uncovering unknown threats and informing better, faster decisions. Working to provide a singular view of digital, brand, and third-party risk, the Recorded Future Platform provides proactive and predictive intelligence, analyzing data from open, proprietary, and aggregated customer-provided sources. Recorded Future arms threat analysts, vulnerability management teams, security operations centers, and incident responders with context-rich, actionable intelligence in real time that's ready for integration across the security ecosystem. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

