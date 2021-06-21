Nuspire Expands Global Capabilities with an International Security Operations Center (SOC)

COMMERCE, Mich., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced it has expanded its global security capabilities with the addition of its first international security operations center (SOC), the company's third SOC location.

Cybersecurity is a global challenge, and having an international presence allows Nuspire to better serve its customers by expanding cyber resilience and business continuity with follow-the-sun capabilities. Furthermore, the new SOC location gives Nuspire a footprint in a market that can help address the industry's talent shortage and skills gap by tapping into global resources that are skilled in cybersecurity.

"We're thrilled to introduce our first international SOC and NOC. It's the next logical step in bringing about the cybersecurity revolution we've started, one in which the customers' success is at the core of everything we do," said Greg Yarrington, Chief Operating Officer at Nuspire. "Our customers' security is crucial to us, and our expanded global presence allows us to continue delivering exceptional security services to existing clients while opening the door to future growth for Nuspire."

Located in Manila Philippines, the SOC operates 24x7 and includes a cross functional team of security analyst and engineering staff who will perform a number of security and network operation functions, as well as threat intelligence, client on-boarding/service implementation, logistics and asset management, and quality engineering.

Nuspire currently has two other Security Operation Centers located in Commerce, Michigan and Denver, Colorado that are operating 24x7x365. For more information on Nuspire's services, please visit www.nuspire.com.

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) that is revolutionizing the cybersecurity experience by taking an optimistic and people first approach. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, world-class threat intelligence and 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. We offer comprehensive services that combine award-winning threat detection with superior response capabilities to provide end-to-end protection across the gateway, network and endpoint ecosystem. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises of all sizes, across multiple industries, and achieves the greatest risk reduction per cyber-dollar spent. At Nuspire, we are laser-focused on delivering an extraordinary cybersecurity experience that exceeds client expectations. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow @NuspireNetworks.

SOURCE Nuspire

Related Links

http://www.nuspire.com

