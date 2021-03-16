Nuspire, Fortinet, and Leading Analyst Firm to Discuss Latest Managed Security Service Providers and Managed Detection and Response Market Convergence Research

COMMERCE, Mich., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading and trusted managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced it will share recent industry research around market convergence of managed security service providers and best practices for developing an integrated security approach to improve performance in an upcoming webinar that will feature participants from IDC and Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions.

"There is a lot of confusion and complexity in the market when it comes to cybersecurity service offerings where organizations don't know who to go to for which service, and who to trust, especially when it comes to Managed Detection & Response (MDR)," said John Ayers, Chief Strategy Product Officer at Nuspire. "Our collaboration with Fortinet is another step forward in helping us to revolutionize the cybersecurity experience by making security and MDR a simple and secure service for all of our clients by wrapping our service around their advanced technology."

Today, organizations are looking for the most advanced security tools that are not always available in-house and they may not have resources dedicated to respond and remediate compromised endpoints. Nuspire's MDR service, which leverages the Fortinet Security Fabric, helps clients overcome these challenges where clients receive the following benefits:

Accelerated cyber threat detection and response that keeps you protected from attacks in minutes, not days

Reduced alert fatigue and no more chasing false-positives with real-time with incident validation

Access to Security Operations Center (SOC) experts that provide the steps needed to thwart the attack before it can cause harm

"A convergence is occurring in the managed security services (MSS) market as managed security service providers (MSSPs) evolve to include MDR in their offerings, but not all MSS and MDR offerings are created equally," said Christina Richmond, Program Vice President at IDC. "While there is a lot of overlap between the two, there remain distinct differences. It's critical for buyers of these services to understand the nuances and where their needs will be best served."

According to IDC research report MDR: The Next Generation of Managed Security Services (Doc # US46427920, June 2020), when it comes to vetting MDR capabilities, organizations should look to MSSP's that provide MDR capabilities to best equip CISOs against the latest threats. Because there is a lot of confusion in the market on MDR service offerings and types of providers, it can be challenging to find the best solution for your needs.

To learn more about market trends and the role of MDR and MSSP and the important elements to look for in a provider, join our webinar on March 24 with Nuspire, Fortinet, and a guest speaker from IDC.

Nuspire is a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) that is revolutionizing the cybersecurity experience by taking an optimistic and people first approach. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, world-class threat intelligence and 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. We offer comprehensive services that combine award-winning threat detection with superior response capabilities to provide end-to-end protection across the gateway, network and endpoint ecosystem. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises of all sizes, across multiple industries, and achieves the greatest risk reduction per cyber-dollar spent. At Nuspire, we are laser-focused on delivering an extraordinary cybersecurity experience that exceeds client expectations. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow @Nuspire

