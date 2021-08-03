Nuspire Launches New Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Service That Supports Leading EDR Technology Providers Including Carbon Black, SentinelOne and Others

COMMERCE, Mich., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) that is revolutionizing the cybersecurity experience, today announced its new managed EDR service that supports best in breed EDR technologies from Carbon Black, SentinelOne and others to help clients manage their EDR solutions and automate responses.

"As organizations shifted to remote work last year, there was a rush to get EDR technology solutions. More recently, organizations have recognized how essential the right skills and staff are to managing and monitoring them," said Jyothish Varma, Nuspire Vice President of Product Management. "This announcement underscores the ability to support clients that have Carbon Black, SentinelOne and/or other leading solutions while also providing clients with full visibility and response through one tool - myNuspire. It is designed for the security professional who wants to measure and improve their security program."

Nuspire's EDR service provides the SOC as a Service (SoCaas) for clients when they have limited resources, 24x7 time, or expertise to manage, or monitor their EDR technology. With this service, Nuspire's security experts automatically respond to incidents, help clients understand what technology best suits their organization's needs, and receive full visibility of their security program through one tool.

myNuspire, a revolutionary technology agnostic and fully customizable security operating system, was launched earlier this year in May. With these leading EDR technologies integrated into the myNuspire platform, CISOs and security analysts have a crystal-clear picture into the security posture of their organizations in real-time, while controlling and contextualizing all available information of a security program at a glance.

To learn more about our managed EDR service and the solutions we provide, visit https://www.nuspire.com/services/endpoint-detection-and-response/

