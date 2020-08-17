Nuspire Recognized As A Contender By Leading Industry Analyst Firm

COMMERCE, Mich., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced it has been recognized as a Contender in The Forrester WaveTM: Midsize Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020.

Nuspire was among the select organizations that Forrester invited to participate in its Forrester Wave evaluation, Midsize Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020. Nuspire was evaluated for the Forrester Wave based on 26 criteria grouped in three categories, including current offering, strategy and market presence. In the evaluation, Nuspire's top scores were in the business and technical value, research, development and innovation management, and go-to-market approach criteria.

The report recognized Nuspire for providing "standardized and compliance-focused reporting capabilities." Forrester also noted that the company "prioritizes time-to-value for clients," and "customer references note flexibility, ease of use, and responsiveness as Nuspire's biggest strengths."

"We are honored to be featured among the most significant players in the midsize managed security services market by such an esteemed research firm," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "In a time of increasing threats and uncertainties, this recognition reinforces our commitment to revolutionizing the cybersecurity experience as a fast-growing leader and is a true testament to our promise of offering customized services that fit our clients' security needs."

"Nuspire has really been a diamond in the rough," said Jason Trammel, Cybersecurity Specialist at Tecomet. "We were recovering from a poor experience with a security services provider, and Nuspire has exceeded my expectations. I see real value in the security services delivered by Nuspire's cybersecurity experts—whom have become my go to security team."

More information about The Forrester WaveTM: Midsize Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020, can be found here.

For more information about Nuspire and its portfolio of detection, response and remediation cybersecurity services, please visit Nuspire.com.

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) that is revolutionizing the cybersecurity experience by taking an optimistic and people first approach. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, world-class threat intelligence and 24x7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. We offer comprehensive services that combine award-winning threat detection with superior response capabilities to provide end-to-end protection across the gateway, network and endpoint ecosystem. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises of all sizes, across multiple industries, and achieves the greatest risk reduction per cyber-dollar spent. At Nuspire, we are laser-focused on delivering an extraordinary cybersecurity experience that exceeds client expectations. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow @Nuspire.

SOURCE Nuspire

Related Links

https://www.nuspire.com

