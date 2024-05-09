Nuspire Recognized as "Best MSSP" by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

COMMERCE, Mich., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) with over 25 years of dedicated service in the cybersecurity industry, is proud to announce its recent accolade as the "Best MSSP" from the prestigious Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. This award highlights Nuspire's commitment to excellence and innovation in providing top-tier managed security services.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Nuspire has firmly established itself as a leader in managed security, adapting and growing to meet the evolving needs of the cybersecurity landscape. The company provides a broad range of services, including managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), and managed endpoint detection and response (EDR). These services are supported by advanced technology and a full spectrum of cybersecurity consulting capabilities, such as incident preparedness, threat modeling and executive advisory services.

"At Nuspire, we are committed to meeting clients where they are in their cybersecurity journey, flexibly adapting our solutions to their specific needs and establishing true partnerships," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "This award for 'Best MSSP' reflects our team's dedication and strategy for creating partnerships and solutions that enable our clients to continually improve their security defenses and posture."

The award recognized Nuspire for its innovative approach to cybersecurity management, particularly highlighting the myNuspire platform's role in transforming security program management. This technology-agnostic tool offers unparalleled insight into clients' security environments, enabling proactive, intelligence-driven recommendations and effectively tackling issues like technological complexity and alert overload. Additionally, Nuspire's dedication to innovation is evident in its impressive client retention rates, which consistently remain in the 90th percentile.

"We congratulate Nuspire on being recognized as an award winner in the Best Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Nuspire's achievement reflects an outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation and leadership in cybersecurity."

Learn more about Nuspire and how it provides tailored, adaptable and scalable solutions for clients on its website.

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP) with 25 years of expertise, offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), and managed endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best-in-breed EDR solutions. The company also offers cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that include incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Nuspire's self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into a CISO's entire security program. The platform alleviates the pain associated with tech sprawl, provides intelligence-driven recommendations, solves for alert fatigue and helps clients become more secure over time. With a deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and two 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) Nuspire is equipped to detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. Nuspire's client base spans thousands of enterprises, from midsized to large enterprises across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit https://www.nuspire.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn @Nuspire.

