Nuspire Welcomes Technology Veteran Brian Lamberger as Chief Revenue Officer

COMMERCE, Mich., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brian Lamberger as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With over 25 years of experience in the technology services sector, Lamberger is set to play a pivotal role in driving Nuspire's growth strategy and expanding its sales and partnerships divisions.

Lamberger joins Nuspire from AccountabilIT, where he successfully led the company's revenue generation efforts as CRO. His extensive background includes leading national sales, managing solution sales strategies and directing regional sales operations. Lamberger's expertise in consulting, cybersecurity, managed services and cloud solutions positions him as a strategic leader skilled in driving revenue growth, market expansion, and customer acquisition and retention.

"The addition of Brian to our team marks a significant step in our strategic growth initiatives. He's the right person and the right time as we pioneer new and innovative services for our current and future clients," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "As Chief Revenue Officer, Brian will spearhead all of our revenue generation efforts, oversee initiatives that drive sustainable growth and be instrumental in expanding our sales channels across North America. He will play a pivotal role in shaping our company's future and enhancing our commitment to deliver an unparalleled experience and incredible value to our clients and partners."

Lamberger's leadership philosophy centers on developing solutions that address the specific challenges of individuals and businesses, ensuring that technical requirements are met while fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. His approach to team development and customer engagement is expected to enhance Nuspire's position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry.

"I am honored to join the Nuspire team at such a transformative time," said Lamberger. "The opportunity to lead and grow the sales and channel divisions and contribute to Nuspire's mission of delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions is incredibly exciting. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive our growth strategy forward and exceed the expectations of our clients and partners."

Lamberger holds a Bachelor of Science in International Business from Western International University. Beyond his professional achievements, he is deeply committed to community service, actively volunteering with his family at their church and various poverty alleviation organizations.

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP) with 25 years of expertise, offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), and managed endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best-in-breed EDR solutions. The company also offers cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that include incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Nuspire's self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into a CISO's entire security program. The platform alleviates the pain associated with tech sprawl, provides intelligence-driven recommendations, solves for alert fatigue and helps clients become more secure over time. With a deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and two 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) Nuspire is equipped to detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. Nuspire's client base spans thousands of enterprises, from midsized to large enterprises across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit https://www.nuspire.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn @Nuspire.

