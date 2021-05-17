Nuspire Revolutionizes the Security Industry Experience with the Release of myNuspire

COMMERCE, Mich., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading and trusted managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced the general availability of myNuspire, a revolutionary technology agnostic and fully customizable security operating system that consolidates an organization's entire technology stack into a single pane of glass.

Managing numerous security tools increases complexity as these tools are not talking to each other, quickly creating alert fatigue. Until now, no solution on the market can integrate all technologies while also controlling and contextualizing all available information at a glance. With myNuspire, CISOs and security analysts have a crystal-clear picture into the security program and posture of their organizations in real-time.

In addition to bringing visibility into all technology, myNuspire is equipped with Nuspire's on-demand threat intelligence capabilities through its Nuspire™ Threat Modeling Tool which provides customers with actionable threat intelligence specific to their organizations' industry, and size, ensuring customers have the knowledge they need at their disposal. Also included in myNuspire is the Nuspire™ Security Program, which provides organizations with clear outcomes that identify gaps that will advance their security program to the next level and helps organizations understand if their technology is operating the way it should, and where to spend their money to get the best return on investment.

"As a long-time CISO turned CEO of a security company, my goal has been to create a solution that would have made my job as a security leader less complicated," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO, Nuspire. "There are many challenges associated with building and sustaining a security program over time and it can leave you feeling overwhelmed, stressed and on an island at times. We recognize security leadership is not easy and sought a way to create an innovative experience that puts security leaders in complete control of their security program. This revolutionary platform changes the game; we owed it to our clients."

Designed by CISOs for CISOs, myNuspire makes the CISO onboarding process easier, enabling new hires to get a holistic understanding of the organization's security posture so they can quickly architect actionable next steps or necessary modifications to bolster security. With the average tenure of a CISO amounting to 18-24 months, Nuspire seeks to make the CISO job more manageable by creating a trusted solution specifically designed to make the job less chaotic, with the ultimate goal of dramatically decreasing the frequency of CISO burnout.

"The role of a CISO and security executives is a tough job, and confusion and complexity in the market continues to be a challenge for these leaders," said Martha Vazquez, Senior Research Analyst, IDC. "With the surplus of industry buzzwords, and variety of technologies and tools, having a technology agnostic, single pane of glass operating system that gives an organization full visibility into their program can simplify the job of a CISO."

