Nuspire Completes SOC 2 Audit with Zero Findings

Nuspire Maintains Robust Security Protocols to Safeguard Client Information

COMMERCE, Mich., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced the completion of its Type 2 SOC 2 audit for 2023. The audit reported no findings or recommendations, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to providing the most secure and reliable environment for its clients' data.

"We are pleased with the outcome of this year's SOC2 audit," said Phillip Smith, Deputy CISO at Nuspire. "The smooth and efficient audit process, along with the results showing no findings or recommendations, reflect well on the maturity of our security program and the diligent efforts of our entire team. This report is a testament to the thoroughness with which we approach security, evidenced by our use of our own products in our internal security program, benefiting both our operations and our clients' security."

"Congratulations to Nuspire for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Nuspire, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. Achieving SOC 2 compliance serves as independent third-party validation that Nuspire provides enterprise-level security for its clients.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP) with 25 years of expertise, offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), and managed endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best-in-breed EDR solutions. The company also offers cybersecurity consulting services (CSC), including incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments, and more. Nuspire's self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into a CISO's entire security program. The platform alleviates the pain associated with tech sprawl, provides intelligence-driven recommendations, solves for alert fatigue and helps clients become more secure over time. With a deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and two 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs), Nuspire is equipped to detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. Nuspire's client base spans thousands of enterprises, from midsized to large enterprises across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit https://www.nuspire.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn @Nuspire.

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

