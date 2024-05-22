Nusr-Et Announces Changes to U.S. Footprint and Plans for New Locations Globally

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nusr-Et Steakhouse, the globally renowned restaurant group from culinary sensation Nusret Gökçe, today announced changes to its global footprint. The brand will be closing New York [Meatpacking] and is planning significant investments to add new locations and refresh others on a global level as part their next chapter strategy. In the U.S., the brand will continue operations in New York [Midtown], Miami, Las Vegas, and Beverly Hills.

"We are committed to the U.S. market," said Akin Tavuz, Board Member Nusr-Et. "Our focus remains on providing the best quality meat and dining experiences to our guests around the world. In the U.S., we experimented; some of our locations worked while others have not. At this time, we have decided to close Nusr-Et New York [Meatpacking] and will explore new opportunities in the U.S. while continuing to expand our global footprint."

With its 2 brands, Nusr-Et and Saltbae, the company operates in seven countries with 30 restaurants in 17 cities globally, including five restaurants in the USA, which is the 2nd largest market for the brand. The brand is planning to open new locations in Italy, Athens, Sao Paulo, and Mexico City as well as the Far East with a focus on China.

Earlier this year, Nusr-Et opened the Saltbae Burger Restaurant in iGA Istanbul Airport, one of the largest airports in Europe and is planning to expand the Saltbae Burger portfolio in major airports around the world.

