NuSummit Cybersecurity Reinforces Middle East Commitment with Strategic Summit on Cyber Resilience and Innovation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NuSummit and Investcorp recently hosted the launch of NuSummit Cybersecurity in Riyadh, bringing together industry leaders, clients, and cybersecurity experts under the theme 'NuSummit Cybersecurity: A Legacy of Trust, A Future of Innovation'. Operating in the region since 2009 as Aujas Cybersecurity and now unified under the NuSummit brand, the company convened its global leadership to address the evolving cybersecurity landscape and reaffirm its deep-rooted commitment to empowering the region's digital economy.

Held at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, the event featured keynote addresses that explored the role of cybersecurity as a strategic business enabler in the AI era, the importance of cyber resilience in driving economic growth, and how robust security foundations unlock innovation at scale.

As digital innovation reshapes the Middle East's economic landscape, speakers at the summit emphasized the growing importance of strategic cybersecurity partnerships in unlocking innovation and sustaining economic growth.

Yusef Abdullah Al Yusef, Global Head of Distribution, Investcorp, said, "Cybersecurity has evolved from a defensive necessity to a strategic enabler of digital transformation and economic growth across the Middle East. As the region accelerates its digital economy ambitions, reliable cybersecurity partners become fundamental to unlocking innovation and building resilient infrastructure. NuSummit Cybersecurity's deep expertise, proven track record, and commitment to the region position them as a strong ally for enterprises navigating the complexities of secure digital modernization. We, at Investcorp, are proud to back their continued growth and impact across industries and critical sectors throughout the Middle East."

Anantharaman Sreenivasan (Ganesh), Managing Director and Group CEO, NuSummit, said, "The Middle East is at the forefront of a digital wave that demands both ambition and assurance. As organizations embrace AI, cloud, and data-driven innovation, cybersecurity becomes the foundation that determines how confidently they can scale. Our roots in this region run deep, built over sixteen years of partnership and proven delivery. Now, unified under the NuSummit brand, we have consolidated our capabilities, global scale, and integrated innovation that spans cybersecurity and digital transformation. We're here to ensure that as our clients evolve, they do so with the security intelligence, operational resilience, and expert guidance that empowers them to lead, not follow. This is about honoring a legacy of trust while unlocking new possibilities when security and innovation work in lockstep."

Varun Laul, Partner at Investcorp, said, "The launch of NuSummit Cybersecurity reflects our commitment to investing in critical technology sectors that underpin the Middle East's digital transformation. Revitalizing this legacy brand under the NuSummit name positions the company at the forefront of a sector essential to economic resilience and national competitiveness. We are excited to support NuSummit Cybersecurity as it accelerates innovation, expands its regional footprint, and continues delivering mission-critical cybersecurity solutions."

Deepening Regional Partnership

The event underscored NuSummit Cybersecurity's continued commitment to the Middle East, where the company has been a trusted partner for years in securing digital transformation across financial services, government, telecom, and critical infrastructure. As organizations accelerate AI integration, cloud adoption, and digital-first strategies, NuSummit Cybersecurity continues to provide comprehensive capabilities spanning identity and access management, application security, managed detection and response, and AI-powered security operations, enabling clients to navigate complexity and scale innovation securely. The event reinforced the company's role as a strategic partner invested in the region's digital economy ambitions and the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals.

About NuSummit

NuSummit is a cutting-edge Digital and Cybersecurity Solutions company with a core focus on capital markets, brokerage firms, investment banks, clearing houses, insurers (P&C and Life), and asset management firms. With a footprint across India, the Middle East, and the USA, we're proud to partner with over 300+ global businesses.

Backed by Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, NuSummit empowers organizations to orchestrate outcomes that help navigate the complex digital and cybersecurity landscape with confidence.

For more information, please visit https://nusummit.com | https://cybersecurity.nusummit.com/.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Real Estate and Infrastructure), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).

Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients and seeking to create long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

We invest capital in our products and strategies, aligning interests with our clients and other stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages approximately $60 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

For further information, visit http://www.investcorp.com/ and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

