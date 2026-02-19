NUTELLA® AND CELEBRITY CHEFS ALEX GUARNASCHELLI AND CHRISTIAN PETRONI TEAM UP TO SUPPORT FIREFIGHTERS FOR YEAR THREE OF THE "STACKS FOR GIVING BACK" PROGRAM

Together, the culinary duo is bringing their expertise to honor firefighters and highlight the meaningful role they play in their communities. But that's not all—the acclaimed chefs have created custom Nutella pancake recipes, including Alex's Nutella Cornmeal and Fresh Raspberry Pancakes and Christian's Nutella Banana Bread Pancakes, giving families delicious new ways to enjoy Nutella at home.

"I'm thrilled to be back for a third year, and bringing Christian into the fold feels like the perfect way to amplify our support for firefighters," said Alex Guarnaschelli. "These local heroes deserve all the support we can give them—whether that's grants to help with their critical work or pancakes to fuel them through their day with a smile."

As a brand that has been actively spreading smiles for over 60 years, Nutella continues its commitment to honoring those who spread positivity throughout communities nationwide. The program brings the age-old tradition of firehouse pancake breakfast fundraisers to center stage, providing essential support for these vital community events.

"Nutella has always been about bringing people together over something delicious, and there's no better pairing than Nutella and pancakes to celebrate the firefighters who bring communities together every day," said Noah Szporn, Senior Vice President of Spreads, Ferrero North America. "Three years in, Stacks for Giving Back shows our ongoing commitment to supporting these everyday heroes—one pancake stack topped with Nutella at a time."

With their strong community bonds and rich food culture, firefighters are often brought together through shared meals—a tradition Nutella is proud to celebrate and support. Now through April 30, consumers can nominate their local fire department at NutellaStacksforGivingBack.com for a chance to receive a Nutella Pancake Breakfast Kit to aid in their next fundraising efforts. This year, Nutella is proud to welcome Pearl Milling Company as the official pancake partner for Stacks for Giving Back. Each Pancake Breakfast Kit includes Pearl Milling Company pancake mix, jars of Nutella, branded aprons, griddle accessories, a gift card for supplies, and everything needed to host a successful community breakfast.

The support doesn't stop at breakfast, as Nutella has once again partnered with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) to offer $5,000 grants to five local volunteer fire departments in need. These grants can help departments purchase new equipment, fund training programs, or address critical operational needs. Volunteer fire organizations can apply for grants at NVFC.org/NutellaStacksForGivingBack.

"We're grateful to partner with Nutella for a third year to provide much-needed support to volunteer fire departments that are the backbone of our communities," said NVFC Chair Steve Hirsch. "Firefighters are facing many challenges today, from increased climate emergencies to the need for new equipment and new recruits, and support like this makes a real difference."

To learn more about Stacks for Giving Back and to nominate your local fire department, visit NutellaStacksforGivingBack.com. Share your love for firefighters and Nutella on pancakes on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook using the hashtag #StacksForGivingBack.

