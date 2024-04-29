Nutella® #BiscuitsNBesties celebrates book clubs and other groups that bring people together

Friends will have the chance to win Nutella Biscuits and exciting prizes including a special getaway

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutella® #BiscuitsNBesties is celebrating book clubs, crafting clubs, and all the social activity groups that help make connections with friends - and snacking moments - better. Crunchy, golden Nutella Biscuits are the only cookie with a creamy heart of Nutella, making them perfect to enjoy with friends. With people getting together for activities more than ever before, #BiscuitsNBesties is celebrating these fun moments by offering friends the chance to win weekly prizes and even an exciting getaway.

Fans are encouraged to tag their bestie and @Nutella and use the hashtag #BiscuitsNBesties for the chance to win free biscuits and brand swag. One grand prize winner will also win a trip to New York City for themselves and their bestie. To launch #BiscuitsNBesties, Nutella is teaming up with NBCUniversal stars including Kristen Kish, Host of Bravo's "Top Chef," and Zuri Hall.

"When I'm with my friends, we are always looking to discover new things to enjoy together. And our new favorite snack discovery is Nutella Biscuits. They're crunchy, creamy, and perfect to share with your friends," said Kristen Kish, Host, Bravo's "Top Chef." "I'm so excited to collaborate with Nutella and cannot wait for others to make memories with their besties, while enjoying this delicious treat."

"Nutella Biscuits are made for sharing, and we're excited to celebrate people getting together with common interests, just as we bring people together who enjoy Nutella," said Saverio Suraci, Director of Marketing at Ferrero USA. "#BiscuitsNBesties spotlights these book clubs and other activity groups that draw us together, just like Nutella Biscuits."

At the heart of great shared moments, there are Nutella Biscuits. Share the activity that you and your besties love to do together with #BiscuitsNBesties. For more information, visit Nutella on Instagram.

NO PURCH NEC. United States +D.C., 21+. Ends on 6/16/24. For official rules visit nutellabiscuitsNbesties.com. Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., Parsippany, NJ 07054. Void where prohibited.

ABOUT NUTELLA®

Nutella was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide and has expanded to offer delicious snacks filled with creamy Nutella, including Nutella Biscuits, Nutella B-ready, and Nutella & Go.

ABOUT FERRERO®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com .

