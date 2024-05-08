Mother's® Cookies Helps Families Celebrate End of School Year with Stop and Taste the Frosting® Summer Tour

The iconic frosted animal cookie will provide parents with sweet inspiration to deliver fun to their families all summer long

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Cookies is once again taking the load off parents and helping families celebrate the end of the school season with its first-ever Stop and Taste the Frosting Summer Tour, a free mobile experience that brings exciting and engaging activities straight to families' doorsteps and summer fun destinations.

Mother’s® Cookies Stop and Taste the Frosting® Summer Tour

Kicking off on June 13, families across the nation can interact with this one-of-a-kind mobile frosted fun house, filled with games, prizes and photo-worthy moments. Starting on May 8, fun moms and dads in Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York City can enter to be considered to have the Stop and Taste the Frosting Summer Tour come straight to their home by visiting www.motherscookies.com/stopandtastethefrosting.

"Mother's Cookies wants to make it easy for parents to celebrate the summer with their children, and there's no better way to do that than by providing them with what they need to deliver meaningful moments of fun," said Rachna Patel, Vice President, Distinctive Brands Marketing at Ferrero. "We're so excited for families to enjoy our first-ever Stop and Taste the Frosting Summer Tour and create memories that will last a lifetime."

In addition to making stops at select homes, parents can also bring their children to visit the free Stop and Taste the Frosting Summer Tour at neighborhood hot spots throughout the country. For a full schedule of stops, visit here.

For more summer inspiration, parents everywhere can visit www.motherscookies.com/stopandtastethefrosting, an online experience full of family-friendly content, games, crafts and recipes.

To stay up to date on the latest visit www.motherscookies.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 18+ and reside in specific locations in or near CA, IL, TX, GA or NY, as applicable. Start/end dates vary by location. Void where prohibited. For more information about entering, eligibility and prizes, see the Official Rules at www.motherscookies.com/stopandtastethefrosting.

About Mother's Cookies

Since 1914, Mother's Cookies have been sparking celebrations and creating sweet moments of cookie joy. With its iconic fully-frosted animal cookies covered in sprinkles, Mother's encourages parents and kids to take a step back from the daily grind and to live life playfully, or as Mother's puts it, Stop and Taste the Frosting. The Mother's portfolio includes Original Circus Animal® Cookies, Mythical Creatures® Cookies, as well as seasonal offerings like Puppy Love™, Springtime Buddies™, Eerie Critters™, and Reindeer Games™ Cookies.

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

