NUTELLA CELEBRATES 60 YEARS OF SPREADING SMILES

During this time, Nutella has evolved into an iconic global brand. However, it started with an inspirational story of invention and passion. The product that would eventually become Nutella was developed by the founder of Ferrero Group, Pietro Ferrero. In response to cocoa supply shortages after WW2, the original recipe used just a little hint of cocoa – which was rare at the time – and added hazelnuts, a local delicacy in Piedmont, Italy. Then, in 1964, while many were still making solid chocolate, Pietro's son, Michele Ferrero, evolved the product and created the Nutella spread known and loved today.

This spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship remains alive 60 years later and has helped Nutella evolve and innovate to deliver a range of new product experiences, offering people even more ways to enjoy Nutella. From launching its first on-the-go snack with Nutella &GO! in 2005, the ready-to-enjoy crispy Nutella B-ready in 2015, Nutella Biscuits - the first and only biscuit with a creamy Nutella heart in 2019. More recently, the brand expanded its range with fresh bakery products such as Nutella Muffin launched in 2020 and Nutella Croissant in 2023. Without forgetting that, in 2017, the Nutella Café opened in Chicago, drawing visitors from around the world and creating a destination for Nutella fans.

Giovanni Ferrero, Executive Chairman of Ferrero Group, said: "As we mark this milestone anniversary, we celebrate Nutella – a beloved global brand driven by an innovative spirit and decades of expertise. Through the unbeatable taste of Nutella, we have now created a range of new product experiences: Nutella B-ready, Nutella Biscuits, Nutella Muffin and Croissant. Looking ahead, we remain committed to building on this legacy, finding even more ways to offer fans positivity and choice. We have been spreading smiles across the globe for 60 years and through passion, creativity, and innovation, Nutella will keep the world smiling for years to come."

Nutella is a brand with positivity at its heart, believing that an optimistic attitude impacts our days and the days of those around us. Nutella's vision is to use positivity as a force for good – starting by spreading smiles. That's why on the 60th anniversary, Nutella will celebrate this historic moment by spreading the power of positivity with its #GiveANutellaSmile campaign – creating occasions to smile across geographies, because smiles are contagious – the more we smile the more they spread.

At celebration events around the world, people will be encouraged to feed togetherness and smile with Nutella. The brand will also launch a series of new limited-edition Nutella jars, each featuring characters that we all recognize in the people that makes us smile – from the chef to the rockstar, from the dreamer to the romantic.

Alongside the jars, Nutella will also launch a special digital activation for consumers via a special jar configurator only available on Nutella website, inviting everyone to celebrate their 'smile givers' by creating personalized stickers and a message for their jar.

To help celebrate the anniversary, people are encouraged to visit Nutella website for more information on #GiveANutellaSmile events in their area and how they can help Nutella spread smiles.

About NUTELLA®

Nutella® was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread with cocoa that millions of people around the world love, is made by Ferrero with a meticulous selection of quality ingredients, care and passion into every step of its production.

Today, Nutella® is available in around 170 countries worldwide and with its unique taste has created a range of products that you can enjoy across different occasions, from Nutella B-ready to Nutella Biscuits, from Nutella Muffin to Nutella Croissant.

In 2024, it is celebrating 60 years of spreading smiles though passion, creativity, and innovation.

For more information visit nutella.com

About FERRERO GROUP

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®.

More than 40,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments.

The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

For more information visit Ferrero.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333327/Giovanni_Ferrero_Executive_Chairman_Ferrero.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333328/Nutella_60Y_Anniversary.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333330/Nutella_60Y_Jar_The_Birthday_Star.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333331/Product_Range_Nutella_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333332/Product_Range_Nutella_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333333/World_Nutella_Day.jpg

