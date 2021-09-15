Nutella® Expands Popular Nutella & GO!® Line With New Delicious Multigrain Innovation

From fall road trips to back-to-school snacks, to watching Halloween movies, and everything in between, these portable packs are great to enjoy at home or on-the-go. According to the 2020 IRI Snacking Survey 1 , 54% of consumers look for snacks that can be eaten in the car or on-the-go.

"As the leading driver of growth in the spreads category, it's important to bring consumers new and exciting ways to enjoy Nutella," said Todd Midura, Vice President, Marketing, Nutella North America at Ferrero. "Nutella & GO! has become a special part of so many family routines since launching in 2012, and we are thrilled to introduce a new twist on this favorite."

Nutella & GO! Multigrain joins the growing line-up of Nutella & GO! offerings which include breadsticks and pretzels. Nutella & GO! breadsticks and pretzels are also available in limited-edition seasonal packaging for Halloween, among other holidays.

Nutella & GO! Multigrain is available in multipacks nationwide in-stores, and online at major retailers.

Nutella

Nutella® was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love, is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

