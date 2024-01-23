Nutex Health Announces Pricing of $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single healthcare focused institutional investor whereby the investor has agreed to purchase 66,666,666 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 66,666,666 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.15 per share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.15 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

The gross proceeds to Nutex Health are estimated to be $10.0 million before deducting the placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about January 25, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-270886) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which was declared effective on April 7, 2023. The securities may be offered only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Maxim Group LLC, at 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at [email protected]. A final prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Nutex Health Inc.:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "expects to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act and related regulatory guidance, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Current Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 20, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

