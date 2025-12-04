NUTEX HEALTH EXTENDS SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 25 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments in 11 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an extension of the previously authorized stock repurchase program.

The program, originally announced on August 14, 2025, authorized the repurchase of up to $25.0 million of the Company's common stock over a six-month period, commencing upon the filing of the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Board has extended the program through March 31, 2026. The repurchase plan will be implemented in accordance with the provisions of Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which is scheduled to go into effect on or about December 4, 2025.

The purpose of the share repurchase program is to increase shareholder value and offset dilution from the issuance of additional shares related to stock compensation obligations for under-construction and ramping hospitals.

The timing of any repurchases and the number of shares repurchased are subject to the discretion of the Company and may be affected by various factors, including general market and economic conditions, the market price of the Company's common stock, the Company's earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and levels of indebtedness, legal requirements, and other factors that management may deem relevant. The share repurchase program authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any shares of its common stock and may be amended, suspended or discontinued at any time. This extension underscores the Board's confidence in Nutex's long-term strategy and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 25 facilities in 11 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations. Through our Management Services Organization, we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will," "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act, to remediate our material weaknesses in a timely manner, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item IA thereof, and the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.