NUTEX HEALTH OPENS FIRST HOSPITAL OF 2024 IN BELLEVUE, WISCONSIN

Nutex Health expands its footprint in the northern US with its first hospital in Wisconsin.

HOUSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 21 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 9 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced the opening of Green Bay ER & Hospital, located at 2465 Monroe Road in Bellevue, Wisconsin.

The staff of medical experts at Green Bay ER & Hospital are bringing the community 24/7/365 days of concierge-level care. The 22,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility houses eight ER beds, six inpatient beds, one procedure room, and in-house pharmacy, laboratory and imaging services.

The highly anticipated opening comes on the heels of Green Bay ER & Hospital's open house event on March 13, where over 200 community members flocked to see the new hospital. The event garnered press coverage from NBC 26, WFRV, the Green Bay Press Gazette, Yahoo, MSN, Beckers Hospital Review and more.

"We are thrilled to open our doors and provide the community with a unique style of concierge level emergency care, delivering efficient and high-quality care to all patients," said Matthew Freeman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Green Bay ER & Hospital.

This is one of two Nutex-affiliated hospitals slated to open in Wisconsin in 2024. Following the opening of Green Bay ER & Hospital, the Company plans to open Milwaukee ER & Hospital later this year.

"We are extremely excited to bring our brand of healthcare to serve the great citizens of Green Bay and beyond," said Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 21 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in nine states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 21 facilities in nine states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

