NUTEX HEALTH OPENS STARKEY RANCH ER & HOSPITAL, ITS FIRST HOSPITAL IN FLORIDA

NUTEX HEALTH CONTINUES TO BROADEN ITS NATIONAL PRESENCE WITH ITS FOURTH HOSPITAL OPENING IN 2024

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led healthcare delivery system comprised of 24 state-of-the-art micro-hospitals in 11 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, announced the opening of Starkey Ranch ER & Hospital on December 30, 2024, located at 2253 Heart Pine Ave. in Odessa, Florida.

The staff of medical experts at Starkey Ranch ER & Hospital are bringing the community 24/7/365 days of concierge-level care. The roughly 31,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility houses 8 Emergency Room beds, 8 inpatient beds, one operating room, in-house laboratory services, in-house pharmacy, and an imaging suite, including MRI, CT scan, X-ray, and Ultrasound.

"As we open the doors to this new ER and hospital, I am filled with excitement and pride," stated Brandon Compton, Chief Nursing Officer at Starkey Ranch ER & Hospital. "Our team is committed to providing the highest level of care in an environment where every patient feels seen, heard, and valued, focusing on excellence, compassion, and personalized attention. We are ready to redefine what it means to receive exceptional care when you need it most. Welcome to a new era in healthcare, where you are not just a patient but a priority."

Patients will be met with the convenience of emergency care in the comfort of a relaxing environment, a short wait time, and ample one-on-one time with an expert-level physician and emergency-trained staff. If indications are needed for additional treatments beyond the Emergency Room, Starkey Ranch ER & Hospital is equipped with comfortable and state-of-the-art medical - surgical beds for longer inpatient stays.

Following the opening of Green Bay ER & Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Post Falls ER & Hospital in Post Falls, Idaho; and Milwaukee ER & Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this was the Company's fourth opening in 2024.

"We are thrilled to introduce our unique approach to healthcare to the vibrant and growing communities of Starkey Ranch and North Tampa Bay," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and CEO of Nutex Health.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 24 facilities in 11 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

