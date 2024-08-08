NUTEX HEALTH REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TOTAL REVENUE OF $143.5 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2024 VS $115.3 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2023, AN INCREASE OF 25%

HOSPITAL DIVISION VISITS OF 81,276 FOR THE FIRST HALF 2024 VS VISITS OF 65,244 FOR THE FIRST HALF 2023, AN INCREASE OF 25%

HOSPITAL DIVISION OPERATING INCOME OF $33.3 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2024 VS $13.9 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2023, AN INCREASE OF 140%

NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $16.3 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2024

COMPANY CONTINUES ITS FOCUS ON INCREASING CASH FLOW

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 21 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) in nine states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced second quarter 2024 financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024:

Total revenue of $76.1 million as compared to total revenue of $58.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , an increase of 29%. Of this revenue growth, mature hospitals, which are hospitals opened prior to December 31, 2021 , increased by 13.2% in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

as compared to total revenue of for the three months ended , an increase of 29%. Of this revenue growth, mature hospitals, which are hospitals opened prior to , increased by 13.2% in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $0.4 million as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 . This includes non-cash impairment of assets of $3.5 million , non-cash impairment of goodwill of $3.2 million and $3.1 million non-cash gain on warrant liability.

as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of for the three months ended . This includes non-cash impairment of assets of , non-cash impairment of goodwill of and non-cash gain on warrant liability. EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $8.5 million as compared to EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

as compared to EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of for the three months ended . Adjusted EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $12.0 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , an increase of 200%.

as compared to Adjusted EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of for the three months ended , an increase of 200%. Total visits from the Hospital Division were 41,208 for the second quarter 2024 as compared to 32,183 for the second quarter 2023, an increase of 9,025 or 28.0%. Of this visit growth, mature hospitals increased by 10.3% in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024:

Total revenue of $143.5 million as compared to total revenue of $115.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , an increase of approximately 25%. Of this revenue growth, mature hospitals, which are hospitals opened prior to December 31, 2021 , increased by 10.0% in 2024 compared to 2023.

as compared to total revenue of for the six months ended , an increase of approximately 25%. Of this revenue growth, mature hospitals, which are hospitals opened prior to , increased by 10.0% in 2024 compared to 2023. Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $0.7 million as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 . This includes non-cash impairment of assets of $3.5 million , non-cash impairment of goodwill of $3.2 million and $5.7 million non-cash gain on warrant liability in the first six months of 2024.

as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of for the six months ended . This includes non-cash impairment of assets of , non-cash impairment of goodwill of and non-cash gain on warrant liability in the first six months of 2024. EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $15.6 million as compared to EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

as compared to EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of for the six months ended . Adjusted EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $16.6 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $6.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , an increase of 159%.

as compared to Adjusted EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of for the six months ended , an increase of 159%. Total visits from the Hospital Division were 81,276 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to 65,244 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 16,032 or 24.6%. Of this visit growth, mature hospitals increased by 9.7% in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

as compared to 65,244 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 16,032 or 24.6%. Of this visit growth, mature hospitals increased by 9.7% in the six months ended compared to the same period in 2023. Net cash from operating activities of $16.3 million . As of June 30, 2024 , the Company had total assets of $422.4 million , including cash and cash equivalents of $40.8 million and long-term debt of $22.4 million .

Note: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included below in this earnings release.

"We are pleased to report 29% revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $12.0 million and a 150% increase in hospital division operating income to $22.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, showing our continued focus on top line growth, increasing cash flow as well as improving profitability," stated Jon Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Nutex Health.

"Nutex Health is executing extremely well, and we plan to continue to advance our strategic initiatives to drive sustainable growth. We delivered solid revenue growth while accelerating cash flow and strengthening our balance sheet in the first half of 2024. We are confident that we are taking the right steps to lay the foundation for long-term success and to increasing shareholder value," stated Warren Hosseinion, M.D., President of Nutex Health.

"We had a solid Second Quarter with strong year over year growth. Volume continues to increase overall among our hospitals. Our average payment by insurers of patient claims increased, a trend we are optimistic will persist as we continue to work the NSA claims through the Independent Dispute Resolution process," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

For more details on the Company's Second Quarter 2024 financial results, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov .

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 40,807,975

$ 22,002,056 Accounts receivable



60,658,832



58,624,301 Accounts receivable - related parties



4,577,189



4,152,068 Inventories



2,759,448



3,390,584 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



5,066,994



2,679,394 Total current assets



113,870,438



90,848,403 Property and equipment, net



78,881,900



81,387,649 Operating right-of-use assets



11,690,957



11,853,082 Finance right-of-use assets



187,096,271



176,146,329 Intangible assets, net



16,180,504



20,512,636 Goodwill, net



13,918,719



17,066,263 Other assets



764,462



431,135













Total assets

$ 422,403,251

$ 398,245,497













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 16,742,370

$ 18,899,196 Accounts payable - related parties



6,796,475



6,382,197 Lines of credit



2,909,296



3,371,676 Current portion of long-term debt



14,223,944



10,808,721 Operating lease liabilities, current portion



1,998,512



1,579,987 Finance lease liabilities, current portion



5,570,604



4,315,979 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



23,417,191



12,955,296 Total current liabilities



71,658,392



58,313,052 Long-term debt, net



22,406,516



26,314,733 Warrant liability



2,000,714



- Operating lease liabilities, net



14,690,566



15,479,639 Finance lease liabilities, net



226,820,535



213,886,213 Deferred tax liabilities



2,804,492



5,145,754 Total liabilities



340,381,215



319,139,391













Commitments and contingencies

























Equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value; 950,000,000 shares authorized; 4,987,268 and 4,511,199

shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



4,988



4,511 Additional paid-in capital



472,529,641



470,521,218 Accumulated deficit



(409,800,662)



(409,072,539) Nutex Health Inc. equity



62,733,967



61,453,190 Noncontrolling interests



19,288,069



17,652,916 Total equity



82,022,036



79,106,106













Total liabilities and equity

$ 422,403,251

$ 398,245,497

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:























Hospital division

$ 67,604,878

$ 51,611,803

$ 127,634,247

$ 100,899,967 Population health management division



8,477,383



7,312,651



15,901,801



14,353,904 Total revenue



76,082,261



58,924,454



143,536,048



115,253,871

























Operating costs and expenses:























Payroll and benefits



28,398,075



24,860,702



55,401,219



50,697,375 Contract services



9,505,222



9,747,873



20,824,676



18,937,204 Medical supplies



3,588,464



3,264,202



8,910,306



7,288,084 Depreciation and amortization



4,532,804



4,169,160



8,719,006



8,162,907 Other



7,496,465



7,235,594



16,962,432



15,673,655 Total operating costs and expenses



53,521,030



49,277,531



110,817,639



100,759,225

























Gross profit



22,561,231



9,646,923



32,718,409



14,494,646

























Corporate and other costs:























Facilities closing costs



-



-



-



217,266 Stock-based compensation expense



(61,241)



249,645



(12,074)



2,149,645 Impairment of assets



3,473,635



-



3,473,635



- Impairment of goodwill



3,197,391



-



3,197,391



- General and administrative expenses



10,652,390



9,759,816



19,310,800



16,935,360 Total corporate and other costs



17,262,175



10,009,461



25,969,752



19,302,271

























Operating income (loss)



5,299,056



(362,538)



6,748,657



(4,807,625)

























Interest expense, net



5,054,532



4,843,048



9,498,894



7,983,137 Gain on warrant liability



(3,060,096)



-



(5,660,843)



- Other (income) expense



(599,502)



(123,528)



(840,694)



123,927 Income (loss) before taxes



3,904,122



(5,082,058)



3,751,300



(12,914,689)

























Income tax expense (benefit)



893,892



(815,612)



1,283,557



(1,726,271)

























Net income (loss)



3,010,230



(4,266,446)



2,467,743



(11,188,418)

























Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



3,374,278



(787,399)



3,195,866



(2,562,092)

























Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ (364,048)

$ (3,479,047)

$ (728,123)

$ (8,626,326)

























Loss per common share:























Basic

$ (0.07)

$ (0.79)

$ (0.15)

$ (1.98) Diluted

$ (0.07)

$ (0.79)

$ (0.15)

$ (1.98)

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

















Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss)

$ 2,467,743

$ (11,188,418) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



8,719,006



8,162,907 Gain on warrant liability



(5,660,843)



- Impairment of goodwill



3,197,391



- Impairment of assets



3,473,635



- Derecognition of goodwill



453,017



- Stock-based compensation expense



(12,074)



2,149,645 Deferred tax benefit



(2,341,262)



(1,724,111) Debt accretion expense



579,121



953,236 Loss on lease termination



-



58,211 Non-cash lease expense (income)



(208,423)



61,734 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:











Accounts receivable



(2,148,508)



6,921,239 Accounts receivable - related party



(425,121)



(797,058) Inventories



631,136



1,082,509 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1,692,907)



(3,048,993) Accounts payable



(1,617,151)



(7,189,929) Accounts payable - related party



414,278



3,453 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



10,481,831



5,619,907 Net cash from operating activities



16,310,869



1,064,332













Cash flows from investing activities:











Acquisitions of property and equipment



(1,291,492)



(7,446,902) Cash related to sale of business



(711,306)



- Cash related to deconsolidation of Real Estate Entities



-



(1,039,157) Net cash from investing activities



(2,002,798)



(8,486,059)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from lines of credit



132,167



1,949,919 Proceeds from notes payable



4,915,000



16,952,905 Repayments of lines of credit



(594,547)



(1,592,714) Repayments of notes payable



(6,156,543)



(7,481,893) Repayments of finance leases



(1,440,016)



(1,870,670) Proceeds from common stock issuance, net issuance costs



9,202,500



- Members' contributions



300,850



649,550 Members' distributions



(1,861,563)



(2,686,304) Net cash from financing activities



4,497,848



5,920,793 Net change in cash and cash equivalents



18,805,919



(1,500,934) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period



22,002,056



34,255,264 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period

$ 40,807,975

$ 32,754,330

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for an allocation to noncontrolling interests, (gain)/loss on warrant liability, stock-based compensation, certain defined items of expense, and any acquisition-related costs and impairments. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is included below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to serve as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA:























Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ (364,048)

$ (3,479,047)

$ (728,123)

$ (8,626,326) Depreciation and amortization



4,532,804



4,169,160



8,719,006



8,162,907 Interest expense, net



5,054,532



4,843,048



9,498,894



7,983,137 Income tax expense (benefit)



893,892



(815,612)



1,283,557



(1,726,271) Allocation to noncontrolling interests



(1,627,829)



(972,655)



(3,172,002)



(1,727,965) EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health Inc.



8,489,351



3,744,894



15,601,332



4,065,482 Facilities closing costs



-



-



-



217,266 Gain on warrant liability



(3,060,096)



-



(5,660,843)



- Impairment of assets



3,473,635









3,473,635





Impairment of goodwill



3,197,391



-



3,197,391



- Stock-based compensation expense



(61,241)



249,645



(12,074)



2,149,645 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ 12,039,040

$ 3,994,539

$ 16,599,441

$ 6,432,393

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 21 facilities in nine states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act , economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

