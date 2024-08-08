NUTEX HEALTH REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Nutex Health, Inc.

Aug 08, 2024, 16:45 ET

  • TOTAL REVENUE OF $143.5 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2024 VS $115.3 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2023, AN INCREASE OF 25%
  • HOSPITAL DIVISION VISITS OF 81,276 FOR THE FIRST HALF 2024 VS VISITS OF 65,244 FOR THE FIRST HALF 2023, AN INCREASE OF 25%
  • HOSPITAL DIVISION OPERATING INCOME OF $33.3 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2024 VS $13.9 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2023, AN INCREASE OF 140%
  • NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $16.3 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2024
  • COMPANY CONTINUES ITS FOCUS ON INCREASING CASH FLOW

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 21 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) in nine states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced second quarter 2024 financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024:

  • Total revenue of $76.1 million as compared to total revenue of $58.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 29%. Of this revenue growth, mature hospitals, which are hospitals opened prior to December 31, 2021, increased by 13.2% in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
  • Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $0.4 million as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This includes non-cash impairment of assets of $3.5 million, non-cash impairment of goodwill of $3.2 million and $3.1 million non-cash gain on warrant liability.
  • EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $8.5 million as compared to EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $12.0 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 200%.
  • Total visits from the Hospital Division were 41,208 for the second quarter 2024 as compared to 32,183 for the second quarter 2023, an increase of 9,025 or 28.0%. Of this visit growth, mature hospitals increased by 10.3% in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024:

  • Total revenue of $143.5 million as compared to total revenue of $115.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of approximately 25%. Of this revenue growth, mature hospitals, which are hospitals opened prior to December 31, 2021, increased by 10.0% in 2024 compared to 2023.
  • Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $0.7 million as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This includes non-cash impairment of assets of $3.5 million, non-cash impairment of goodwill of $3.2 million and $5.7 million non-cash gain on warrant liability in the first six months of 2024.
  • EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $15.6 million as compared to EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $16.6 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $6.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 159%.
  • Total visits from the Hospital Division were 81,276 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to 65,244 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 16,032 or 24.6%. Of this visit growth, mature hospitals increased by 9.7% in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
  • Net cash from operating activities of $16.3 million. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total assets of $422.4 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $40.8 million and long-term debt of $22.4 million.

Note:  EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial metrics.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included below in this earnings release.

"We are pleased to report 29% revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA, attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $12.0 million and a 150% increase in hospital division operating income to $22.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, showing our continued focus on top line growth, increasing cash flow as well as improving profitability," stated Jon Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Nutex Health.

"Nutex Health is executing extremely well, and we plan to continue to advance our strategic initiatives to drive sustainable growth. We delivered solid revenue growth while accelerating cash flow and strengthening our balance sheet in the first half of 2024. We are confident that we are taking the right steps to lay the foundation for long-term success and to increasing shareholder value," stated Warren Hosseinion, M.D., President of Nutex Health.

"We had a solid Second Quarter with strong year over year growth. Volume continues to increase overall among our hospitals. Our average payment by insurers of patient claims increased, a trend we are optimistic will persist as we continue to work the NSA claims through the Independent Dispute Resolution process," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

For more details on the Company's Second Quarter 2024 financial results, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.

NUTEX HEALTH INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)









June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

40,807,975

$

22,002,056

Accounts receivable

60,658,832

58,624,301

Accounts receivable - related parties

4,577,189

4,152,068

Inventories

2,759,448

3,390,584

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,066,994

2,679,394

Total current assets

113,870,438

90,848,403

Property and equipment, net

78,881,900

81,387,649

Operating right-of-use assets

11,690,957

11,853,082

Finance right-of-use assets

187,096,271

176,146,329

Intangible assets, net

16,180,504

20,512,636

Goodwill, net

13,918,719

17,066,263

Other assets

764,462

431,135







Total assets

$

422,403,251

$

398,245,497







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

16,742,370

$

18,899,196

Accounts payable - related parties

6,796,475

6,382,197

Lines of credit

2,909,296

3,371,676

Current portion of long-term debt

14,223,944

10,808,721

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

1,998,512

1,579,987

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

5,570,604

4,315,979

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

23,417,191

12,955,296

Total current liabilities

71,658,392

58,313,052

Long-term debt, net

22,406,516

26,314,733

Warrant liability

2,000,714

-

Operating lease liabilities, net

14,690,566

15,479,639

Finance lease liabilities, net

226,820,535

213,886,213

Deferred tax liabilities

2,804,492

5,145,754

Total liabilities

340,381,215

319,139,391







Commitments and contingencies












Equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 950,000,000 shares authorized; 4,987,268 and 4,511,199
shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

4,988

4,511

Additional paid-in capital

472,529,641

470,521,218

Accumulated deficit

(409,800,662)

(409,072,539)

Nutex Health Inc. equity

62,733,967

61,453,190

Noncontrolling interests

19,288,069

17,652,916

Total equity

82,022,036

79,106,106







Total liabilities and equity

$

422,403,251

$

398,245,497

NUTEX HEALTH INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended June 30, 

Six Months Ended June 30, 


2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue:











Hospital division

$

67,604,878

$

51,611,803

$

127,634,247

$

100,899,967

Population health management division

8,477,383

7,312,651

15,901,801

14,353,904

Total revenue

76,082,261

58,924,454

143,536,048

115,253,871













Operating costs and expenses:











Payroll and benefits

28,398,075

24,860,702

55,401,219

50,697,375

Contract services

9,505,222

9,747,873

20,824,676

18,937,204

Medical supplies

3,588,464

3,264,202

8,910,306

7,288,084

Depreciation and amortization

4,532,804

4,169,160

8,719,006

8,162,907

Other

7,496,465

7,235,594

16,962,432

15,673,655

Total operating costs and expenses

53,521,030

49,277,531

110,817,639

100,759,225













Gross profit

22,561,231

9,646,923

32,718,409

14,494,646













Corporate and other costs:











Facilities closing costs

-

-

-

217,266

Stock-based compensation expense

(61,241)

249,645

(12,074)

2,149,645

Impairment of assets

3,473,635

-

3,473,635

-

Impairment of goodwill

3,197,391

-

3,197,391

-

General and administrative expenses

10,652,390

9,759,816

19,310,800

16,935,360

Total corporate and other costs

17,262,175

10,009,461

25,969,752

19,302,271













Operating income (loss)

5,299,056

(362,538)

6,748,657

(4,807,625)













Interest expense, net

5,054,532

4,843,048

9,498,894

7,983,137

Gain on warrant liability

(3,060,096)

-

(5,660,843)

-

Other (income) expense

(599,502)

(123,528)

(840,694)

123,927

Income (loss) before taxes

3,904,122

(5,082,058)

3,751,300

(12,914,689)













Income tax expense (benefit)

893,892

(815,612)

1,283,557

(1,726,271)













Net income (loss)

3,010,230

(4,266,446)

2,467,743

(11,188,418)













Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,374,278

(787,399)

3,195,866

(2,562,092)













Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$

(364,048)

$

(3,479,047)

$

(728,123)

$

(8,626,326)













Loss per common share:











Basic

$

(0.07)

$

(0.79)

$

(0.15)

$

(1.98)

Diluted

$

(0.07)

$

(0.79)

$

(0.15)

$

(1.98)

 

NUTEX HEALTH INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)









Six Months Ended June 30, 


2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss)

$

2,467,743

$

(11,188,418)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

8,719,006

8,162,907

Gain on warrant liability

(5,660,843)

-

Impairment of goodwill

3,197,391

-

Impairment of assets

3,473,635

-

Derecognition of goodwill

453,017

-

Stock-based compensation expense

(12,074)

2,149,645

Deferred tax benefit

(2,341,262)

(1,724,111)

Debt accretion expense

579,121

953,236

Loss on lease termination

-

58,211

Non-cash lease expense (income)

(208,423)

61,734

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable

(2,148,508)

6,921,239

Accounts receivable - related party

(425,121)

(797,058)

Inventories

631,136

1,082,509

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,692,907)

(3,048,993)

Accounts payable

(1,617,151)

(7,189,929)

Accounts payable - related party

414,278

3,453

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

10,481,831

5,619,907

Net cash from operating activities

16,310,869

1,064,332







Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions of property and equipment

(1,291,492)

(7,446,902)

Cash related to sale of business

(711,306)

-

Cash related to deconsolidation of Real Estate Entities

-

(1,039,157)

Net cash from investing activities

(2,002,798)

(8,486,059)







Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from lines of credit

132,167

1,949,919

Proceeds from notes payable

4,915,000

16,952,905

Repayments of lines of credit

(594,547)

(1,592,714)

Repayments of notes payable

(6,156,543)

(7,481,893)

Repayments of finance leases

(1,440,016)

(1,870,670)

Proceeds from common stock issuance, net issuance costs

9,202,500

-

Members' contributions

300,850

649,550

Members' distributions

(1,861,563)

(2,686,304)

Net cash from financing activities

4,497,848

5,920,793

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

18,805,919

(1,500,934)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period

22,002,056

34,255,264

Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period

$

40,807,975

$

32,754,330

 Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for an allocation to noncontrolling interests, (gain)/loss on warrant liability, stock-based compensation, certain defined items of expense, and any acquisition-related costs and impairments. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is included below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to serve as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.













Three Months Ended June 30, 

Six Months Ended June 30, 


2024

2023

2024

2023

Reconciliation of net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA:











Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$

(364,048)

$

(3,479,047)

$

(728,123)

$

(8,626,326)

Depreciation and amortization

4,532,804

4,169,160

8,719,006

8,162,907

Interest expense, net

5,054,532

4,843,048

9,498,894

7,983,137

Income tax expense (benefit)

893,892

(815,612)

1,283,557

(1,726,271)

Allocation to noncontrolling interests

(1,627,829)

(972,655)

(3,172,002)

(1,727,965)

EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

8,489,351

3,744,894

15,601,332

4,065,482

Facilities closing costs

-

-

-

217,266

Gain on warrant liability

(3,060,096)

-

(5,660,843)

-

Impairment of assets

3,473,635




3,473,635


Impairment of goodwill

3,197,391

-

3,197,391

-

Stock-based compensation expense

(61,241)

249,645

(12,074)

2,149,645

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$

12,039,040

$

3,994,539

$

16,599,441

$

6,432,393

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 21 facilities in nine states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.  Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently. 

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.  Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act , economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period  ended March 31, 2024 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

