Nutiani report reveals age-agnostic interest and proactive consumers in healthy ageing space

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutiani's latest Consumer Health and Nutrition Index, conducted in collaboration with Ipsos, indicates a strong and growing consumer focus on ageing healthily. This is underpinned by a strong preventive mindset (88%) and a firm awareness on the role of nutrition in health management (82%) going into one's golden years.

Against the backdrop of longer life expectancy and an ageing population, and using the insights uncovered through the Index, Nutiani has launched its latest report, Proactive Nutrition for Healthy Ageing, which is aimed at supporting nutrition brands in their innovation journey to meet the healthy ageing demands of both senior and younger consumers who are proactively managing their ageing process through nutrition.

As disease prevention is no longer the only focus around healthy ageing, the report adopts a holistic definition of healthy ageing as a lifelong process that requires ongoing effort to maintain wellbeing in old age. It captures Nutiani's expert insights through discussions on older consumers' greatest needs aligned to different ageing wellbeing aspects, and how brands can address these requirements through key ingredients – proteins, probiotics, phospholipids and lactoferrin, as well as the healthy ageing demands of younger consumers.

"Our goal is to inform and inspire nutrition brands, who wish to support both senior consumers as well as a younger audience in pursuit of optimal health and nutrition into their golden years. We believe that through our nuanced analysis of how consumers view and manage their healthy ageing progress, we can help brands shape their innovation journey in a way that is holistic and empowering for their consumers," says Katie McClure, Director, Category Innovation at Fonterra.

Other than concerns and solutions, Nutiani goes into the key deliberations of both young and older consumers for making purchasing decisions today, based on details such as lifestyles and macroeconomic conditions. This will support brands in ensuring their products address consumers' top concerns and are marketed impactfully to key targets.

"Our research has allowed us to dive deep into the consumer behaviour differences between young consumers and older adults regarding these health concerns. With this understanding, we recognise and share the opportunities and strategies that brands can adopt to support a growing population of proactive consumers in the healthy ageing space through the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing," McClure added.

Read the full report here.

