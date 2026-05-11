Nutrabolt Appoints Andrew Archambault as President and Chief Operating Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Operational Scale

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, a leading global active nutrition, beverage, and wellness portfolio company best known for its brands C4 Energy, Bloom, Cellucor, and Xtend, today announced the appointment of Andrew Archambault as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

In this role, Archambault will oversee Nutrabolt's commercial and operational functions, including sales, supply chain, and international operations, as the company continues to scale across energy beverages and active nutrition.

Andrew Archambault, President and Chief Operating Officer at Nutrabolt

Archambault brings more than 30 years of consumer-packaged goods leadership experience, most recently serving in executive roles at The Hershey Company and Keurig Dr Pepper, where he was President of the U.S. Beverage Unit. Throughout his career, he has led large-scale commercial and marketing organizations, managed complex multi-billion-dollar P&Ls, and delivered sustained revenue and margin growth across highly competitive consumer businesses.

"Andrew is a transformational leader with deep experience driving growth at scale," said Doss Cunningham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutrabolt. "His track record leading complex commercial organizations across some of the most respected companies in the industry, combined with his ability to translate strategy into execution, makes him uniquely suited to help us accelerate our next phase of growth."

Archambault joins Nutrabolt as the company continues to expand leadership in performance energy category, grow share across energy and modern soda, and invest in emerging brands within active nutrition. His appointment advances the company's ability to execute with greater operational discipline, speed, and commercial focus.

"I'm thrilled to join Nutrabolt, a leader in active nutrition and next-generation beverages," said Archambault. "The company has built an exceptional portfolio and strong team, and I look forward to scaling its impact, strengthening performance, and helping drive its next chapter of growth."

Nutrabolt remains focused on category-leading innovation, global expansion, and long-term sustainable growth.

About Nutrabolt:

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market-leading, performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition categories under four consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (America's #1 BCAA brand), Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002), and Bloom® (a leading wellness brand offering approachable, high-quality supplements and functional beverages for everyday consumers).

Since its founding over 20 years ago, Nutrabolt's mission has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts—while empowering a broader community of consumers around the world who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio is distributed in more than 125 countries and available through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other leading online marketplaces, as well as top U.S. retailers including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

For more information, please visit nutrabolt.com and follow @C4Energy, @Cellucor, @Xtend, and @Bloomsupps on social media.

SOURCE Nutrabolt