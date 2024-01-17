NUTRABOLT LEADS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN BLOOM NUTRITION EXPANDING ACTIVE HEALTH AND WELLNESS PORTFOLIO INTO GREENS AND SUPERFOODS SPACE

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nutrabolt announced a significant minority investment into Bloom Nutrition. The investment provides Nutrabolt with an ownership stake of approximately 20%, making the company Bloom's largest investor. This investment is part of a larger $90 million financing that also includes veteran CPG investor Clayton Christopher and consumer investment firm Amberstone.

Bloom Nutrition – founded in 2019 by Mari Llewellyn and Gregory LaVecchia – offers high-quality health supplements aimed at helping consumers achieve their wellness goals. The founders' vision is to make healthier living accessible to all by reimagining supplements with flavor and function.

Commenting on the investment, Nutrabolt's Chairman and CEO Doss Cunningham stated, "We are very excited to partner with Mari and Greg, two outstanding entrepreneurial founders, during the next phase of their company's growth. They've built an incredibly strong brand and business over the past 4.5 years, yet there is still tremendous whitespace to pursue in the form of new product platforms and distribution opportunities."

Cunningham further stated, "It's rare to find people like Mari and Greg who are so passionate about a lifestyle that they decide to make it their life's work and create a business around it, but that is what happened here. Beyond their impressive growth and category leadership, it was their authenticity and love for the space that attracted Nutrabolt most to this opportunity."

The investment will provide strategic growth capital to fuel and accelerate many key areas of Bloom's business – namely demand-generation activities, product innovation, and expanding internal capabilities to support the growing business.

"When we started this company, we could've never imagined building such a huge community, and inspiring so many to begin their wellness journeys. Our goal at Bloom has always been to help everyone 'bloom' into their best selves through nutritious and delicious supplements. It's an incredible honor to have Nutrabolt join us in extending our mission further," added Mari Llewellyn, co-founder of Bloom Nutrition.

Bloom debuted as a direct-to-consumer business and has since evolved into an omni-channel company anchored by its popular Greens and Superfoods product. Today, Bloom is the #1 Greens brand in the U.S., and one of the fastest-growing supplement brands of the decade.

"We're thrilled to partner with Nutrabolt in taking our company to new heights. Their expertise and resources as industry leaders will enable us to scale effectively, fuel sales growth, and accelerate innovation. This is a significant leap forward, and we could not be more excited to embark on this next phase of growth together." said Greg LaVecchia, Co-Founder of Bloom Nutrition.

Jeffries LLC served as financial advisors to Nutrabolt with Goodwin Proctor LLP and Polsinelli acting as legal counsel to the company. Intrepid served as financial advisors to Bloom Nutrition with Buchalter and Giannuzzi Lewendon acting as legal counsel.

Bloom co-founders remain the majority shareholders. As part of this investment, Doss Cunningham will represent Nutrabolt on Bloom's Board of Directors. Clayton Christopher will also join the Bloom board.

ABOUT NUTRABOLT

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding more than 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com.

ABOUT BLOOM

Bloom Nutrition is on a mission to help everyone bloom into their best selves with high quality, health supplements reimagined with flavor and function. After hitting rock bottom mentally and physically, co-founder Mari Llewellyn turned to fitness, lost over 90 pounds, and transformed her life with the help of her now-husband Greg LaVecchia. She was inspired to help others do the same, and with that mindset, Bloom was born. Founded in 2019, Bloom is redefining the health and wellness space with easy-to-use supplements designed to give your body the nutrients it needs to bloom.

Bloom is most known for their Greens and Superfoods powder, which has gone viral on TikTok for its great-tasting flavors and benefit-driven formula. Since then, Greens along with the rest of their line of wellness products such as pre-workout, protein powders, and collagen creamers, have experienced exponential growth. What began as a social-media-native brand has quickly become the #1 Greens brand in the U.S., and is now available at leading retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Sam's Club, GNC, and more. Bloom's community-driven approach and accessible branding has garnered a loyal Gen Z and millennial following across the nation. For more information, please visit bloomnu.com.

