Nutrabolt Promotes Kyle Thomas to Global Chief Commercial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot off the heels of the company's Jan. 17 announcement to acquire a 20% ownership stake in Greens and Superfoods leader Bloom, Nutrabolt today announces the appointment of Kyle Thomas as its Global Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Kyle expands his scope from oversight of the company's North American Functional Beverage segment to now include all revenue segments globally.

Kyle Thomas

The promotion of Kyle Thomas into this role will create strategic alignment across the company's diverse business segments, as it continues to realize its vision of becoming the industry's leading active health and wellness company with a well-positioned portfolio of quality products aimed at meeting its customers' greatest needs.

Kyle has been with Nutrabolt for nearly three years, most recently serving as the company's Chief Revenue Officer, North American Functional Beverage, where he played a key role in the company's 2023 commercial partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper, and grew C4 Energy to become a top-five brand in the U.S. energy drink market as of Q4 2023 according to data from Circana.

Commenting on the announcement, Nutrabolt CEO Doss Cunningham stated, "Kyle has built a high-performing, results-driven sales organization at Nutrabolt, developing a talented and fast-growing team known for its great agility and resilience. Kyle is a dynamic leader who delivers strategic plans that have, and will continue to, serve an evolving customer set to achieve category leadership across the company's portfolio."

Prior to joining Nutrabolt in 2021, Kyle served as the SVP/GM of Coca-Cola North America's Emerging Brands Division. During his time with Coca-Cola, Kyle was able to innovate and lead the development of a hybrid route-to-market approach.

Regarding his elevated role, Kyle adds "I couldn't be more excited to further contribute to the company's next phase of growth for both the beverage and active nutrition business. We have best-in-class brands with the highest standards, and I want nothing less than to build an industry-leading organization that brings our portfolio to life. The Commercial team is focused on results, and I look forward to furthering Nutrabolt's mission to innovate, inspire, and make products that maximize human potential, accessible to all."

ABOUT NUTRABOLT

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding more than 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com.

