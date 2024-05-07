NUTRABOLT WELCOMES JASON LIN TO ITS BRAND MARKETING LEADERSHIP TEAM AS CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, a leader in active health and wellness, today announces Jason Lin as Chief Growth Officer. In his new role, Jason will continue to fuel the company's growth engine as part of the Brand Marketing leadership team, reporting directly to Nutrabolt's Chief Marketing Officer Robert Zajac.

Jason Lin Headshot

"As our business continues to evolve, grow and accelerate – so does our team and our talent," says Robert. "Jason's energy is a great match for our talented Brand Marketing team, and his experience with both high-growth products and household names makes him a particularly exciting addition to our team's leadership."

With an extensive background in growth-focused marketing strategy, Lin joins the company from America's No. 1 collagen brand: Vital Proteins. As Chief Digital Officer for Vital Proteins, Lin achieved 5X growth in ecommerce in two years.

Previously, he was VP, Growth & Analytics at Unison, the leading provider of home ownership co-investments. Overall, he brings more than 15 years' experience with blue-chip companies like Walmart.com and eBay, along with fast-paced startup experience from Upwork and Anker. An innovator, Lin also co-founded an app-based cab-share service called Hitchsters, named one of TIME Magazine's "Best 50 Websites of 2007."

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining such an inspiring brand with a mission to 'maximize human potential,' and I'm eager to contribute to Nutrabolt's explosive growth," Jason said. "I'm excited about working with an exceptional team, and look forward to what we'll accomplish together."

With this announcement, Nutrabolt fortifies its commitment to welcome and develop top leadership talent to help drive toward the company's vision to become the industry-leading active health and wellness company with a carefully curated portfolio of brands that profoundly embolden its mission to maximize human potential.

ABOUT NUTRABOLT

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding more than 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com.

