Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Outlook, 2025 Featuring Royal DSM, DuPont, Cargill, ADM, BASF, Omega Protein Corp

Global nutraceutical market has witnessed a slowdown in mergers and acquisition activities off late. However, there are several new investors and acquirers especially consisting of strategic players from food and beverage that have made a significant investment in the industry.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific growth opportunities in the global nutraceuticals market.

Companies Coverage

Royal DSM N.V.

DuPont ( U.S.A )

) Cargill ( U.S.A )

) ADM ( U.S.A )

) BASF ( Germany )

) Omega Protein Corporation (US)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Nutraceutical

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Functional Food & Beverages

3.1.2 Dietary Supplements

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Analysis

3.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

3.3.2 Market Share by Category

3.3.3 Market Share by Region



4. Nutraceutical Ingredients

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Functional Ingredients

4.2 Market Analysis

4.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2.2 Market Share by Application

4.2.3 Market Share by Region



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Prebiotic & Probiotic Ingredients Market

5.1.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.1.2 Market Share by Region

5.1.2 Phytonutrients

5.2 By Products

5.2.1 Functional Beverages

5.2.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.2 Functional Food

5.2.2.2 Market Share by Region

5.2.3 Dietary Supplements



6. Regional Analysis



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Mergers & Acquisition

7.1.2 Focus on Health Ingredients

7.1.3 Disease/Condition Specific Formulations

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Growing Health Consciousness

7.2.2 Increasing Geriatric Population

7.2.3 Increasing Cost of Healthcare

7.2.4 Higher Incidences of Lifestyle Diseases

7.2.5 Rise in Affordability

7.2.6 Focus on Preventive Care

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Regulatory Pressure

7.3.2 Supply Chain Challenge

7.3.3 High Cost



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles

9.1 Royal DSM N.V.

9.2 DuPont (U.S.A)

9.3 Cargill (U.S.A)

9.4 ADM (U.S.A)

9.5 BASF (Germany)

9.6 Omega Protein Corporation (US)

