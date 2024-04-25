NUTRACEUTICAL INNOVATOR STEMREGEN® BOLSTERS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH INDUSTRY INSIDERS FOCUSED ON EXPANSION GOALS

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMREGEN®, the pioneer in stem cell science creating the most powerful supplements that support the body's innate repair system by optimizing stem cell function in the body, announces leadership team changes aligned around the company's business objectives and growth trajectory. Its flagship product is a clinically tested blend of natural ingredients that support stem cell release and migration, fostering healthy aging and rejuvenation from within.

Founder Christian Drapeau MSc., the neurophysiology scientist to first propose and publish the hypothesis that stem cells constitute the "repair system" of the body, will become Chief Science Officer allowing him to focus on the brand's cutting-edge stem cell research and educate industry insiders and consumers about the future and potential for stem cell health.

Drapeau named Ryan Riley, former Chief Executive Officer of Microbe Formulas and CellCore Biosciences, as his successor as CEO. Riley was previously an advisor to the company and brings deep industry experience leading companies through stages of prolific growth.

In addition, Nicholas Zaldastani has been elected Chairman of the Board. Zaldastani is a mentor capitalist who has invested in and led technology and health and wellness companies such as Oracle, SABA, World Energy Solutions, Salary.com, CESS.cloud, and the brain fitness company BrainTap.

"I'm proud of Stemregen's deep commitment to science and quality standards and of the business growth we've created as a result, and I'm excited for our growing, deeply experienced leadership team to capitalize and continue the positive momentum," said Christian Drapeau, MSc., Stemregen Founder and Chief Science Officer. "I'm looking forward to my continued focus on stem cell research and to uncovering what's possible when we support the body's innate repair system so we can share our findings and products with the world."

For more information about the brand and its scientific inventor and founder, follow @StemCellChristian on TikTok and Instagram, and @Stemregen on Instagram.

ABOUT STEMREGEN®

Stemregen creates supplements containing plant extracts sourced from around the globe that have been documented to naturally increase the number of circulating stem cells in the human body. Its core product includes Stemberry™; a sea buckthorn berry extract, Stemaloe™; a proprietary complex with aloe from a unique source, and other ingredients. One serving of two capsules was documented to trigger the release of an average of 10 million additional stem cells from bone marrow to help support the body's innate repair system, paving the way for healthy aging with optimal health and longevity.

https://www.stemregen.co/

PRESS CONTACT

Alafair Hall

[email protected]

415.730.9044

SOURCE STEMREGEN