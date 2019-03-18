Nutrafol Introduces A New Brand Identity And Launches The First Personalized Hair GrowthPlan® for Men And Women

Working with a team of leading physicians, researchers and world-acclaimed scientific advisors, Nutrafol analyzed two years of diverse customer data, comprehensive scientific research and results from thousands of hair mineral analysis tests with consumers, to launch the first innovation of its kind – a personalized approach to hair growth. Leveraging detailed information provided by a customer, the GrowthPlan® encompasses proprietary assessment tools, including an algorithmic Hair Wellness Evaluation, Hair Mineral Analysis with ICP Mass Spectrometry and one-on-one consultations with trained hair wellness specialists to address each customer's hair journey. These tools allow Nutrafol to identify root causes of individual's compromised hair health and build a personalized GrowthPlan® with product recommendations unique to each customer's needs.

Expansion of Core Products*

Nutrafol's existing nutraceutical solutions, Core for Men and Core for Women, are medical grade, drug-free ingestibles made with natural botanical ingredients and clinically shown to target multiple root causes of compromised hair health and promote hair growth. Recognizing that women's biological needs evolve over time, Nutrafol is introducing a Core for Women Plus formula to support women before, during, and after menopause.

Nutrafol's Core products are recommended by more than 1,300 physicians, clinics, and stylists, and Core for Women received Allure's "2018 Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award".

Targeted Boosters* for Personalized Hair Wellness

In response to customer demand for a more customized, holistic approach to hair, Nutrafol also recently launched its Targeted Boosters that aim to go beyond the multifactorial aspects of hair to provide a personalized solution to hair wellness. The Targeted Boosters, taken as complements to Nutrafol's Core products, are comprised of natural, medical-grade botanical ingredients designed to support specific imbalances in internal systems linked to hair wellness and unique to each individual. The complete line of Nutrafol Targeted Boosters includes:

Hairbiotic – A gut-optimizing, seven-strain probiotic formula that boosts absorption of nutrients needed for growing stronger, fuller and healthier hair.

– A gut-optimizing, seven-strain probiotic formula that boosts absorption of nutrients needed for growing stronger, fuller and healthier hair. Digestive Enzyme – A mix of 16 broad spectrum digestive enzymes that help break down proteins and boost the nutrient absorption process that is essential for building blocks of hair.

– A mix of 16 broad spectrum digestive enzymes that help break down proteins and boost the nutrient absorption process that is essential for building blocks of hair. Liver Support – Powerful, natural botanical blend with antioxidant herbs known to protect liver cells, combat free radicals and increase antioxidant defenses in the body.

– Powerful, natural botanical blend with antioxidant herbs known to protect liver cells, combat free radicals and increase antioxidant defenses in the body. Stress Adaptogen – Adaptogenic blend of phyto-actives that helps to protect against stress-related complications and maintain a healthy hair growth cycle.

– Adaptogenic blend of phyto-actives that helps to protect against stress-related complications and maintain a healthy hair growth cycle. Vitamin B-Booster – Energizing B vitamins helps support the body's metabolic function, promotes natural detoxification and helps combat oxidative stress to maintain a healthy environment for hair to grow.

– Energizing B vitamins helps support the body's metabolic function, promotes natural detoxification and helps combat oxidative stress to maintain a healthy environment for hair to grow. Sugar Balance – Helps support healthy glucose metabolism to promote hair wellness.

– Helps support healthy glucose metabolism to promote hair wellness. DHT Inhibitor – Formulated with ingredients known to help prevent testosterone from converting into dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which is known to lead to follicle miniaturization.

Nutrafol offers two subscription options in their GrowthPlan®: the Core nutraceutical solution, and a unique, personalized plan with Core plus two Targeted Boosters from $79 to $99, respectively.

In tandem with the new personalized program featuring an expanded product offering, Nutrafol has launched a new visual identity with a refreshed look, tone and design. Nutrafol has continued to grow and evolve over the years, while staying true to its own brand identity. The new design reflects Nutrafol's core values – a natural, integrative approach to wellness of the whole body, and personalized hair health strategies for individual needs. The new contemporary look and feel captures Nutrafol's mission to deliver premium quality and performance in every aspect of the brand.

"Achieving healthier hair requires addressing underlying causes of imbalances and stressors on a consistent, ongoing basis," said Nutrafol Co-founder and CEO Giorgos Tsetis. "Guided by thousands of client case studies, we reverse engineered our algorithms to complement our core formulations with holistic and personalized solutions for every unique individual's hair wellness needs."

For images and more information, please visit our media kit found here .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Nutrafol

Nutrafol offers an integrative approach firmly rooted in pioneering nutraceutical science—with 100 percent drug-free, highly-concentrated natural products clinically shown to improve hair growth performance. How? By creating personalized systems that multi-target the various hormonal, environmental and hereditary causes that can compromise hair health.

Nutrafol's team of doctors and researchers seek out scientific advancements at the forefront of genetics, biotechnology, and anti-aging medicine to create the next generation of hair health innovation. The goal is always to optimize the balance between performance and safety with a system-wide, whole body approach that focuses on the individual.

Nutrafol. Keep growing.

