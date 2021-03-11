Nutrafol Introduces Groundbreaking Line of Physician-Exclusive Hair Wellness Boosters

"At Nutrafol, we pride ourselves on our deep understanding of the specific biological pathways that impact hair thinning - like stress and the gut microbiome," said Dr. Sophia Kogan, Nutrafol co-founder and Chief Medical Advisor. "As part of our research and development process, we also prioritize the feedback of our vast network of physician partners and the needs of their patients, so that we can provide them with effective, leading-edge products. These professional-strength boosters are a result of both our research and those conversations, and we're proud to have the ability to produce products that provide real, effective solutions for people."

Following a nationwide surge in reported stress-induced hair thinning and shedding, Nutrafol is introducing its professional-strength Stress Adaptogen MD booster. Complementing the Nutrafol hair growth supplements by providing extra support for the body's response to stress and its ability to manage it, this first-of-its-kind booster features a proprietary medical-grade blend of four adaptogenic phytoactives that holistically support the HPA axis and address stress as a leading cause of hair thinning and excess shedding. The ingredients in the booster work by lowering elevated cortisol and strengthening the immune system triggered by stress, a necessary balance for supporting the hair growth cycle.

Emphasizing the impact of the direct correlation between the gut microbiome and overall hair health, the Nutrafol Hairbiotic MD booster is a professional-strength hair-focused probiotic formula designed to be taken with Nutrafol hair growth supplements to effectively support the gut-hair axis and improve nutrient absorption. Formulated with a unique prebiotic and 25 billion CFUs per capsule, the powerful probiotic strains work in the gastrointestinal tract to reduce bad bacteria, strengthen gut lining and protect the gut lining against incoming oxidative stress.

With the introduction of both Stress Adaptogen MD and Hairbiotic MD to its range of clinically effective hair growth supplements, Nutrafol continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to holistic hair wellness by conducting industry-leading research and creating professional-strength products that physicians trust and patients need.

The Nutrafol professional-strength booster supplements are available to consumers for purchase exclusively through their physicians. For more information, healthcare professionals can visit www.Nutrafol.com/professional .

About Nutrafol

Nutrafol pioneered the hair wellness category with its integrative approach to hair health, using a first-of-its-kind patented formulation of clinically effective, natural, medical-grade ingredients to support whole body wellness from within. In multiple clinical studies, Nutrafol has been shown to improve hair growth in both men and women by multi-targeting the root causes of thinning hair, including stress, hormones, environment and nutrition. Nutrafol's team of doctors and researchers continue to seek out scientific advancements at the forefront of genetics, biotechnology, and anti-aging medicine to remain on the cutting-edge of hair health innovation. Nutrafol has been adopted by more than 2,700 healthcare providers U.S. for its trusted, reliable results, and has received numerous prestigious accolades.

For press inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE NUTRAFOL

Related Links

http://www.nutrafol.com

