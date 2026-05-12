Nutrafol Secures Multiple Top Honors from U.S. News & World Report, Including #1 in "Best Vitamins For Hair Growth" for Third Consecutive Year

"We're honored to be recognized once again by U.S. News & World Report. This marks our third consecutive year receiving top recognition in the category—a reflection of the consistency of our work, the rigor of our science, and the trust our community places in Nutrafol to deliver meaningful, visible results," said Cindy Gustafson, CEO of Nutrafol. "Hair health is complex and deeply personal, which is why we take a whole-body approach designed to support customers across every stage of their hair journey. Moments like this reinforce our commitment to clinical excellence, continuous innovation, and staying true to the standards that define our brand."

Since last year's rankings, Nutrafol has continued to cement its position as the trusted authority in hair health while raising the bar for the category. It launched Men 50+, the first and only hair growth supplement designed specifically for the shifting biology of men over 50, and expanded distribution to Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. It also became the first and only hair growth supplement brand to earn NSF Certified for Sport®, the leading independent, third-party certification for supplement safety and quality. Building on that distinction, Nutrafol entered a multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball last fall, making it the only hair growth supplement tested and verified for MLB players' safe use.

"At Nutrafol, everything we do starts with a strong scientific foundation, from clinically studied and well-designed formulations, to ongoing research that helps us better understand hair biology," said Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, board-certified dermatologist and Chief Medical Advisor at Nutrafol. "We are proud to lead the industry with a deep understanding of the emotional and biological factors behind hair health, a dedication to evidence-based solutions that support healthier hair over time, and products patients and consumers can trust."

U.S. News & World Report's Best OTC Medicine & Health Products is based on the reviews of nearly 500 independent, U.S.-based pharmacists and dermatologists, who selected their top three products for each category based on what products they would most recommend to consumers. The brand that was top-ranked most often by pharmacists and dermatologists was ranked No. 1 for the corresponding product category. U.S. News awarded the designations of Best OTC Medicine & Health Products only to those brands that satisfy U.S. News' statistical assessment of high-scoring on the survey.

This recognition is the latest for Nutrafol in a growing list of industry accolades - from the #1 dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement brand, to editor's choice distinctions awarded by trusted beauty and health publications. Together, these honors point to a consistent through line: Nutrafol's demonstrated commitment to clinical research and efficacious products, supported by 26 publications on hair wellness - including peer-reviewed studies and three randomized, placebo-controlled trials - as well as rigorous standards for quality and safety.

For more information about Nutrafol, please visit www.nutrafol.com.

*According to IQVIA ProVoice survey for 12 months ending March 31, 2026.

About Nutrafol

Nutrafol is the #1 dermatologist recommended hair growth supplement brand, known for its whole-body, evidence-based approach to hair health. Nutrafol's physician-formulated, 100% drug-free supplements are tailored to support hair thinning through different life stages and lifestyles, targeting underlying causes of thinning hair: stress, hormones, lifestyle, metabolism, nutrition, and aging. As the first and only hair growth supplement brand to earn NSF Certified for Sport® - the preeminent, independent third-party certification program - it continues to meet the highest standards in quality and safety, using high-quality ingredients backed by published research. Nutrafol prioritizes clinical rigor, with clinical studies conducted on different populations to support the efficacy of its final formulations and over 20 published studies on hair wellness. Today, Nutrafol has been adopted by 7,500 healthcare providers nationwide, is trusted by over 1.5 million customers, and has earned numerous prestigious accolades. For more information, visit www.nutrafol.com.

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SOURCE NUTRAFOL