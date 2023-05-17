Nutraland Appoints Gene Bruno as Chief Scientific Officer

Nutraland USA, Inc.

17 May, 2023, 12:09 ET

IRVINE, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraland USA, a leading supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gene Bruno as its new Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). With over 40 years of experience in the industry, Gene brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to further enhance Nutraland's scientific capabilities.

Gene Bruno, new CSO of Nutraland
Prior to joining Nutraland, Gene Bruno served as the Vice President of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs at Twinlab Consolidation Corporation (TCC). Throughout his tenure at TCC, Gene played a pivotal role in shaping the company's scientific and regulatory strategies, contributing to its success and growth.

In his new role as CSO at Nutraland, Gene will lead the company's scientific initiatives, driving innovation and ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety across the product portfolio. His extensive background in scientific research, regulatory affairs, and product development will be instrumental in advancing Nutraland's commitment to providing sustainable, natural, and cutting-edge ingredients to its customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gene Bruno to the Nutraland team as our Chief Scientific Officer," said Sanying Xu, President at Nutraland. "Gene's deep industry knowledge and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our product offerings and deliver innovative solutions to our customers. We look forward to the contributions he will make in driving scientific excellence and advancing our mission of providing sustainable and natural ingredients."

Gene Bruno expressed his excitement about joining Nutraland, stating, "I am honored to join Nutraland as Chief Scientific Officer. The company's commitment to sustainability, natural products, and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with my own professional values. I am eager to leverage my experience to contribute to Nutraland's continued growth and success in the industry."

With Gene Bruno joining the team, Nutraland reinforces its position in the industry, poised for further advancements and breakthroughs in sustainable ingredient solutions.

About Nutraland USA:

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, sustainable solutions and dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. To learn more about Nutraland USA's nutritional ingredients, visit www.nutralandusa.com.

Nutraland USA - [email protected]

