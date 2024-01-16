Nutraland USA Receives USDA Organic Certification for Full Line of K2 and D3 Ingredients

Nutraland USA, Inc.

16 Jan, 2024, 06:15 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, proudly announces the achievement of USDA organic certification for its comprehensive K2GO® line of vitamin K2 ingredients and it's VEGADELIGHT® vitamin D3 products. In line with USDA's Strengthening Organic Enforcement initiative, this certification, as well as their forthcoming organic handler designation, demonstrates Nutraland's dedication to integrity and transparency in the organic supply chain.

VEGADELIGHT and K2GO Now USDA Organic Certified
VEGADELIGHT and K2GO Now USDA Organic Certified

"At Nutraland USA, we are passionate about providing consumers with access to the highest quality, most sustainable ingredients possible," says Sanying Xu, President of Nutraland USA. "Achieving USDA organic certification for our vitamin K2 and D3 products reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and delivering the purest, most potent solutions for our customers."

Nutraland USA's USDA certified organic offerings now encompass the full spectrum of K2GO vitamin K2 products, in both oil and powder forms. Additionally, their portfolio boasts organic VEGADELIGHT® vegan vitamin D3, a critical nutrient often sourced from animal products. This comprehensive range meets the diverse needs of customers seeking targeted bone support, cardiovascular health, or general wellness benefits, and caters to the growing consumer preferences for plant-based solutions.

The rigorous certification process involved extensive audits by accredited organizations, ensuring strict adherence to stringent organic standards throughout the entire supply chain. Nutraland USA's organic vitamin K2 and D3 ingredients meet the highest ethical and environmental benchmarks, guaranteeing exceptional quality and purity for consumers.

Nutraland USA's commitment to quality and sustainability extends beyond its organic offerings. The company is also actively involved in various eco-friendly initiatives and utilizes cutting-edge production techniques to minimize waste and conserve resources. By partnering with Nutraland USA, brands and manufacturers can not only elevate the quality of their products but also align themselves with a company whose values resonate with today's health and eco-conscious consumers.

About Nutraland USA, Inc.: 

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, sustainable solutions and dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. To learn more about Nutraland USA's nutritional ingredients, visit www.nutralandusa.com.  

For more information, please contact: 

Nutraland USA - [email protected] 

SOURCE Nutraland USA, Inc.

